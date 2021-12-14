Young boy, asleep in bed, is shot, wounded by gunfire on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the shooting of a 10-year-old boy who was asleep in bed when he was hit by gunfire from outside an eastside apartment complex.

It happened in the 3500 block of N. Mitthoefer Rd., where investigating officers determined that multiple shots were fired from outside an apartment building in the complex. At least one bullet struck the boy, who was transported to an area hospital in what authorities say is stable condition. Police have not yet determined if the apartment was intentionally targeted.

There is no information given regarding a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD.

