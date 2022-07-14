INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are facing tough economic times. In a collaboration, FOX59 and CBS4 are focusing on your money.

During the town hall, we examined how we got here, and the options Hoosiers can take to protect their future. We also talked with lawmakers about the changes they hope to make.

We had financial and economic experts to help us break down what’s causing the rising inflation rate and how Hoosiers can navigate it.

Special thanks to the following lawmakers for participating in the town hall:

State Rep. Gregory Porter – Ranking Minority Member on the House Ways and Means committee

State Rep. Jeffery Thompson – Member of House Ways and Means Committee

State Rep. Mike Speedy – Member of the Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Telecommunications

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura – Member of Senate Appropriations Committee