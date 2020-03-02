‘Your stash could be contaminated’: Police in northern Indiana offer to test meth for coronavirus

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

MONTPELIER, Ind. – Police in northern Indiana are trying to protect residents from the coronavirus by offering to test illicit street drugs for free.

The Montpelier Police Department posted the PSA to their Facebook page, saying the drugs are from countries overwhelmed by the virus.

“Concerned about a Coronavirus outbreak in our community?? We at the Montpelier Police Department share your concerns… That’s why beginning Monday, you can bring your Meth, Heroine, Fentanyl, Carfentanil, Cocaine and other illicit street drugs in for FREE testing!! That’s right,…Free!! (for large quantities, please call ahead)

Like many of you, we know that several of these popularly used street drugs have made their way into our communities from countries that are overwhelmed with devastating Coronavirus outbreaks, meaning your stash could be contaminated…. Yikes!!

The testing is non-invasive and only take a few minutes to complete. You’ll know the results immediately!! It’s that easy… (positive preliminary tests will be sent for certified confirmation) So, let our friendly staff help you do your part to keep Montpelier Streets free from outbreaks by getting your street drugs tested for FREE!! This public service brought to you by the Montpelier Police Department staff for a safer community.”