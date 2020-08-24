Youth homicides continue to rise in Indy following the shooting death of 16-year-old over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent weekend in Indianapolis leaves three people shot to death, including a 16-year-old young man.

Police are still searching for answers in all three cases.

The teenage victim was standing outside at an apartment complex on the far east side when he was shot and killed just after noon on Sunday.

“I can definitely relate, especially as a mother. A mother feels endless pain,” said Christina Davis.

Christina Davis doesn’t know the teenager murdered this weekend, but she does understand the grief his family is feeling because in early June here on Edgemont avenue, Christina’s 16-year-old son David Lowery Jr. was shot and killed.

“I feel like I have no purpose anymore, because he gave me my purpose,” said Davis.

So far this year there have now been 10 deadly shootings in Indianapolis involving victims under the age of 18. That number that’s already higher than the 9 gun violence homicides involving juveniles the city saw in all of 2019.

Each of those families has been robbed of celebrating life’s little milestones.

“I don’t have graduation. I don’t have the prom,” said Davis. “I don’t have those first moments.”

Also this weekend, directly across the street from where her son was shot on Edgemont, a man named Kevin Richey Jr. was shot to death Friday afternoon. That was followed by a deadly shooting Saturday on Baltimore terrace.

For her part, Christina believes the violence won’t stop until people start working together to help hold the killers accountable.

“Just start speaking out. I mean there’s a lot of broken mothers and broken families. Give us some kind of justice. If you see something, say something to give us hope for tomorrow,” said Davis.

So far no arrests have been made in the three weekend homicides.

Anyone with information on those cases or the death of David Lowery Jr. is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.