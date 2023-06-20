Lawrence, Ind. — A new center is now offering services to address youth homelessness in Lawrence and on the city’s northeast side.

This opening takes place nearly three years after the establishment of Outreach Inc.’s inaugural satellite location on the south side of Indianapolis.

Outreach Inc. said in Indianapolis alone there are 7,800 teens and young adults experiencing homelessness.

That’s why they’re expanding their efforts to get people off the street. The new center at Lawrence United Methodist Church will be open on Thursdays from 4 – 7 p.m. Organizers say they plan to expand the hours in the future. The address is 5200 Shadeland Avenue.

“We continue to see over the years more and more youth in our community who don’t know where they will spend the night,” said Andrew Neal, CEO of Outreach Inc.

Neal said they help those between the ages of 14 and 24 who experience homelessness in Indianapolis.

He said many of these young people are forced to fend for themselves.

“We know youth who identify as LGBTQ+ experience homelessness at a greater rate. Also, people who are in the foster care system,” said Neal.

Neal said Outreach Inc. is not a homeless shelter. However, it does provide services to teens and young adults experiencing unstable housing. They help them with resources to find permanent housing, hot meals, showers, and laundry facilities.

He said they often leave their homes with no birth certificate or driver’s license and don’t know how to get a job.

The organization’s goal this year is to help more than 700 people but they can’t do it alone. They need volunteers.

“I just want young people to be able to have a place to come to that’s safe. So, they can get the resources that they need,” said Mildred Louissaint, a volunteer with Outreach Inc.

Louissaint has lived on the northeast side for more than 30 years. She said these young people need the community’s help.

“They deal with homelessness, abuse, and neglect. It breaks your heart,” said Louissaint.

More information about the services Outreach Inc. provides can be found here.