Youth sports teams back on field with new restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to slowly reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some youth sports teams are practicing, but with new restrictions and precautions in place.

Finch Creek Fieldhouse can typically have hundreds of kids practicing at once on their turf and fields. Now, only 100 people or fewer are allowed inside their facility. Owners say there’s hand sanitizer available for use.

Players are required to bring their own balls and water bottles.

Coaches have even changed the ways they interact with their team.

“Instead of these tight huddles that coaches love. We’re encouraging guys to space out and spread out a little, try and stay six feet from each other,” explained Finch Creek Fieldhouse President Ryan Cole.

Cole says some players are wearing masks, but not everyone is.

He says when they are ready, the team will be there.

In the meantime he’s focusing on everyone keeping safe while on the field.