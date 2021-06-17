YouTubers find gun in Fort Wayne river while magnet fishing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday evening, a group of YouTubers found something unexpected in the St. Joe River as they were magnet fishing… a gun.

The group travels around the United States using a gigantic magnet to clean up rivers and then shows their findings on YouTube. On Wednesday they were passing through Fort Wayne and decided to stop on Parnell Avenue above the St. Joe River.

As they were wrapping up, the magnet grabbed a gun – the 15th they’ve found this year.

“The best part is going out, traveling with a hole bunch of friends. This is our full time job. We love it! We clean out the water, sometimes bring closure to the family in murder cases. And pretty much you don’t know what you are going to find. You can find treasures, you can find jewelry, safes anything can go down to the river,” said Daniel Fredenburg.

Fort Wayne Police took the corroded gun and will look into how it arrived in the river.

