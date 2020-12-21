Zionsville PD adds new K-9 officer to the force

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 to the department. Mika is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois mixed with German Shepherd.

Mika came from Hungary and trained at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana. Zionsville police say she is efficient in drug-detection, tracking and protecting other officers.

Mika’s handler is Officer Josh Stutesman, who previously worked with K-9 Jelka.

“Mika is going to be a great addition to the Zionsville Police Department K-9 Unit,” said Stutesman. “What she has shown in the first six weeks of training is absolutely amazing for as young as she is. She will continue to grow and improve her skills over time.”

Officer Josh Stutesman with K-9 officer Mika

Stutesman and Mika have completed a six-week training course and will begin working together on patrol soon.

Police chief Michael Spears said the department was able to purchase Mika thanks to a large donation from a local family.