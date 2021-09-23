ZooBoo celebrates 40 years at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — This year marks the 40th anniversary of ZooBoo, the Indianapolis Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration that spans 20 days. Starting on October 6 and continuing every Wednesday through Sunday until Halloween, ZooBoo offers various different activities and games for visiting families. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. every day, with the event activities running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Zoo members can preview the event on October 4 and 5.

These events include Pumpkin Town, where “Mayor Jack” hosts family-friendly activities under the Bicentennial Pavilion, Pumpkin School, where “Terra the Friendly Witch” and “Professor Pumpkin” show off science demonstrations, and Jack’s Barn, which allows guests to meet little furry creatures, including black cats that are up for adoption through Indiana Animal Care Services.

There will also be games available to play, such as Broomstick Alley which challenges kids to maneuver a jack-o-lantern through an obstacle course while riding a broom. At any of the events, children are encouraged to wear costumes and to bring a reusable bag for trick-or-treating.

Fun isn’t exclusive to kids, either. An adult trick-or-treating trail offers free alcohol sampling for guests aged 21 and older from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Of course, full drinks will be available for purchase in Pumpkin Town.

The zoo said in a press release that cooler October temperatures mean that the animals will be more active, and may even join in the Halloween fun. More information about ZooBoo can be found on their website, along with purchasing tickets to the zoo itself.