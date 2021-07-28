ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dead at 72

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Joseph “Dusty” Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist of more than 50 years, has died, according to a post published on the band’s Facebook page.

Hill passed away in his sleep while at his home in Houston, Texas. Hill was 72.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C,” the band said.

“You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Hill had recently suffered a hip injury that prompted his departure from the group’s schedule of upcoming performances with bandmates bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

Performing together since 1969, the Texas based rock band has been a staple of the rock scene for decades with their iconic look of long beards and sunglasses. Their long legacy includes hit songs like “La Grange,” “Tush,” “Gimme All Your Lovin'” and “Sharp Dressed Man”.

ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide.