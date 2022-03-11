VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) – The Vail Police Department is warning skiers and snowboarders that if they use someone else’s ski pass, they could be looking at a fine of up to $999 and possibly 180 days in jail.

Vail police said Wednesday they’ve cited 31 people so far for “deceptive use” of a ski pass. That’s up slightly from last year when they cited 27 people throughout the entire ski season.

Police say the weeks leading up to the end of the season are typically the busiest times for ski pass fraud.

Once fraudulent use is identified, suspects are either issued a summons into court and released or arrested, depending on the circumstances, according to the Vail Police Department. Police say the charge carries a maximum fine of up to $999 and/or 180 days in jail.

The original pass holder can also have their ski pass revoked as a result of its misuse.

Police are crediting better technology as a way they are able to spot a borrowed pass.

Vail Mountain recently announced it is extending its ski season, making it the longest season in the ski resort’s history.

The mountain is expected to close May 1.