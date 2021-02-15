Newsfeed Now: Arctic blast grips much of the U.S.; what’s next after second Trump impeachment acquittal

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Multiple winter storms have slammed the United States, bringing record snowfalls to the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, Northeast, Southern Plains and the Southeast. On top of the snow and ice, dangerously cold temperatures are expected to hit even more areas of the country this week.

Washington is re-grouping following a historic impeachment trial. Former President Donald Trump was acquitted for the second time Saturday after the Senate found him not guilty for inciting the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Police in Missouri say that a stolen van and body have been found after it was stolen. Two people were arrested in Festus, Missouri, just south of St. Louis, for this incident. They are thanking the public for their help to find the van and the woman’s body.

A Tennessee doctor has died of a COVID-related illness. However, he never knew he had the virus and he’d been vaccinated. Even with this tragedy, his family is speaking out and asking more people to get their vaccines.

Nicodemus is a small town located in the prairies of northwest Kansas. Established in 1877 during the Reconstruction Period following the Civil War, it is the oldest and only remaining Black settlement west of the Mississippi.

