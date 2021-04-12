Newsfeed Now: Chauvin trial enters third week; Matsuyama becomes 1st Japanese Masters winner

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The trial for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death enters its third week.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up their case soon.

Derek Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

Other stories in today’s show:

Over the weekend, a powerful EF3 tornado killed one person and injured seven others in Louisiana.

The deadly tornado also destroyed homes.

One couple was injured after the mobile home they were in was blown off its foundation.

Congress returns to Washington this week with a lot on their plate.

Many of the issues lawmakers must tackle are divisive, including President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, immigration and gun reform.

When you think of the states where medical marijuana is most prominent, you might think of Colorado, California or Oregon.

One of the most conservative states in the United States is the cannabis capital of the country.

Relaxed regulations, low starting costs and cheap land prices are all fueling the state’s fastest-growing industry.

All over the country, the inventory of houses for sale is way down.

Meanwhile, interest rates are low and more people are willing and able to move.

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are making yet another venture in Waco, Texas with the announcement of their Magnolia headquarters.

Before we go, the Masters had a historic end with the first man from Japan winning the golf major title.

