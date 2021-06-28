Newsfeed Now: Florida officials confirm 9 dead, 152 missing after condo collapse; Hot air balloon crash leaves 5 dead

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Officials say rescue workers have identified four additional bodies that had been recovered after a Surfside, Florida condo collapse; bringing the total number of people unaccounted for to 152.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd on last week.

Five people were killed in a hot air balloon crash in New Mexico over the weekend and officials say this is the deadliest balloon crash in the state’s history.

California police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a landfill last month.

Connecticut state college students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID for fall 2021 semester.

It wasn’t COVID-19, but fashion that kept an Arkansas woman from visiting her grandmother. The grandmother’s reaction to the outfit received lots of love on social media.

Missouri police surprised a young boy with a new puppy after his was run over a few weeks ago.

