Newsfeed Now: Man climbs Trump Tower; Titans owner helps family in need

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are campaigning in battleground states ahead of the second and final presidential debate.

GANG MEMBERS INDICTED: Twenty-four people have now been indicted in three different states, including high-ranking gang members allegedly tied to the white supremacy group the Aryan Circle.

GUARDIAN ANGEL: Jonathon Blasdell is a dedicated Tennessee Titans fan, a husband and father to three small children, and one of many facing a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Blasdell lost his job and was facing eviction. He started a GoFundMe page, asking for $5000 to help keep his family in their home. Then, Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, stepped in.

