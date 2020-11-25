Newsfeed Now: Thanksgiving Travel; A Christmas Story comes to Oklahoma

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Airports in the U.S. are the busiest they have been since the pandemic started, and so are many COVID-19 testing locations nationwide.

Commuters wear face masks while walking through the World Trade Center’s transportation hub in New York. Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020, it could be well into 2021 before things get back to something close to normal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

VACCINE PREPS: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the department is preparing to deliver vaccines to states as early as Dec. 11. That’s 24 hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to discuss Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization.

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

MONOLITH MYSTERY: Days after being found in an extremely remote part of the desert in Utah, questions about a large silver monolith standing in hard rock remain.

This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)

A MAJOR AWARD: The City of Chickasha is known for its ‘Festival of Light’ display, but now there’s hope it will also be known for a giant leg lamp from the holiday classic ‘A Christmas Story’.

