Newsfeed Now: Tracking Hurricane Delta; Plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Delta is a major hurricane as it moves north through the northwestern Gulf. Delta may weaken just prior to landfall, but it is expected to be a significant storm. Right now, landfall is likely in southwestern Louisiana later today.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

KIDNAPPING PLOT: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family were at times moved around by authorities as law enforcement tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her, Michigan’s attorney general said Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about a plot to kidnap her during an Oct. 8, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DEMENTIA PATIENT LANDS IN JAIL: The family of a 74-year-old dementia patient was shocked to find out she ended up in the Pasco County Jail after she walked away from her Dade City nursing home last week.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DEAN REVIEW: WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his weekend reviews and recommendations.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.