Newsfeed Now: VA mandates COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers; Simone Biles out of Olympic gymnastics team finals due to medical issue

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

The Department of Veteran Affairs has become the first major federal agency that requires health care workers to get vaccinated.

See the full story on NewsNation

Tokyo reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began. The city is under its fourth state of emergence, with experts warning that the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics.

See more about this story on NewsNation

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles exited the finals with what USA gymnastics described as a medical issue.

See more on this story on NewsNation

Athletes have overcome a lot of obstacles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and now

a tropical storm is coming. It’s impacting several events, with the storm forecasted to go further north of the city.

See more about this story on NewsNation

A woman and her infant child were injured after a vehicle struck them before crashing into a New York barbershop last week.

See the full story on PIX11

A California man and his three dogs were attacked by a swarm of thousands of bees in his backyard over the weekend, with two of the dogs killed.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

Fast-food chain Panda Express introduced a plant version of their most popular entree.

See the full story on KTLA News

A family reunion nearly six decades. Two Arkansas brothers were reunited after being adopted by separate families not long after they were born.

See the full story on KARK 4 News