Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Central Indiana News
Hunger Action Month
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Best Reviews
FOX59 Links
What’s Trending
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Indy Now
On a Good Note
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Inspired Living
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
Football Friday Night
The Big Game
Play of the Week
Indiana Pacers
Big Time Sports
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Send a News Tip
Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
On a Good Note
On a good note: meet the hosts
Video
Indy Now
Introducing Indy Now: FOX59’s new lifestyle show at 10 a.m.
Video
Popular
Police arrest 2 teens accused in series of Indianapolis Facebook Marketplace robberies
Man dies of heart attack after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away
Video
‘I woke up unable to use my legs’: Indy woman defying the odds and looks forward to homeownership
Video
Man wanted for burglary of Greenwood church
Western High School requires masks; some parents protest the decision
14-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger killed, after car with teens crashes following police pursuit
Video
Police respond to deadly accident on Indy’s west side
Gaston woman dies in I-69 crash, man in critical condition
Visitation services today for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez
Video