Join FOX59 On the Road at Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill on Oct. 1

The FOX59 morning team is going on the road for one more time in 2021! We already had a great time going live from Conner Prairie and the Indiana State Fair.

This time, we’re going all the way to Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill in Sheridan! The working orchard was started in 1969 and is now home to 50,000 trees offering 38 varieties of apples. There’s also a country market where visitors can stock up on cider, apple butter, jams, jellies, honey, and more.

On Friday, October 1, FOX59’s Angela Ganote, Daniel Miller, Jim O’Brien, Sherman Burdette, Britt Baker, and Amber Hardwick are taking the show on the road to Stuckey Farm.

There will be plenty for you to do and see. Activities and attractions include:

Corn maze

Apple orchard and pumpkin patch

Pig races

Local stores from Hamilton and Boone counties

There will also be performances from the Lebanon varsity cheerleaders, Sheridan cheerleaders and the Sheridan High School Marching Band!

This is a family-friendly event, and we encourage you to bring lawn chairs for your comfort.

You can learn more about Stuckey Farm on its app. It’s available on both Android and iPhone.

FOX59 on the road at Stuckey Farm: What You Need to Know

Date: Friday, October 1

Time: 7 a.m – 10 a.m. (Free entry starts at 6:30 a.m.)

Where: Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill (19975 Hamilton Boone Rd., Sheridan, IN)

How to get to Stuckey Farm from Indy: Take US 31 North to SR 32 West for 8 miles. Turn north on Hamilton Boone County Road. Go 2.5 miles. Stuckey Farm will be on the right.

Hope to see you at Stuckey Farm on October 1!