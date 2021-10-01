On the Road at Stuckey Farm: High school cheerleaders, bands show their school spirit

SHERIDAN, Ind. — While FOX59 was at Stuckey Farm for our “On the Road” special, we got a visit from the cheerleaders from Lebanon and Sheridan, as well as Sheridan’s marching and pep bands.

The Lebanon High School cheerleaders first showed off their skills and gave us a rousing cheer.

Angela Ganote and Daniel Miller then chatted with two of the team’s senior captains about how they’re excited for the big homecoming game, as well as another sport one of them is involved in.

Sheridan High School cheerleaders also showed off their school spirit!

We also talked to a few of the cheerleaders about why this year’s state fair was so special to them.

The Sheridan High School marching and pep bands then performed to close out the show!