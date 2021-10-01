On the Road at Stuckey Farm: Kylee’s Kitchen creates apple cider Bundt cake

FOX59 is hitting the road at Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill, and Kylee’s Kitchen is going along for the ride!

More than 35 varieties of apples are grown and sold at Stuckey Farm, so Kylee Scales made sure to create something that would highlight the delicious fruit.

If you like apple, her apple cider Bundt cake is the treat for you — apple cider is incorporated into the recipe three times!

Apple Cider Bundt Cake

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients for the cake:

3 sticks (339 grams) butter

1 1/2 cups (300 grams) brown sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups (360 grams) all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons (12 grams) baking powder

2 teaspoons (5 grams) cinnamon

1 teaspoon (6 grams) salt

1/4 teaspoon (0.5 grams) nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon (0.5 grams) cardamom

1/4 teaspoon (0.5 grams) ground ginger

1 cup (240 milliliters) apple cider, concentrated

1/2 cup (123 grams) applesauce

Ingredients for the cake soak

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) apple cider, concentrated

Ingredients for the icing

2 cups (240 grams) powdered sugar

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) apple cider concentrate

Directions for the cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Beat butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the bowl. Reduce mixer speed to low and add eggs one at a time. Wait to add the next egg until the previous egg is fully incorporated. Add the vanilla. Scrape down the bowl. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, cardamom, and ground ginger. In another separate bowl, mix together the apple cider concentrate and the apple sauce. Add 1/3 of the flour mixture to the mixer, and mix on low until just incorporated. Add 1/2 of the liquid mixture and mix until just incorporated. Scrape down the bowl. Repeat until all the flour and the liquid ingredients are incorporated. Heavily grease a bundt pan and coat the inside with a thin layer of granulated sugar to prevent sticking. Pour the cake batter evenly into the bundt pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the cake is golden brown and springs back when touched. Remove the pan from the oven and cool for about 25 minutes inside the pan before inverting the bundt cake onto a wire cooling rack.

Directions for the cake soak

Mix the sugar and apple cider concentrate in a small bowl. Heat until the sugar is dissolved. Brush the cake all over with the simple syrup. Continue to allow the cake to cool.

Directions for the icing

Whisk together the powdered sugar and the apple cider concentrate. Drizzle over the cooled cake. Slice and serve.