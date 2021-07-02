On the Road: Spotlight on local businesses and attractions

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — We took the show on the road on July 2!

The FOX59 Morning News team broadcast the show live from Conner Prairie as part of our “On the Road” series.

We highlighted several attractions and businesses around Hamilton County, including Caravan Classes. Learn how they bring the art studio to you:

Sherman learned all about Strawtown Koteewi Park and what it offers in terms of outdoor fun:

Amber got a taste (not literally) of Happy Goat Lucky Yoga, which is offered Fridays and Saturdays until October:

Symphony on the Prairie is back! We talked to ISO CEO James Johnson about the event:

Looking for a refreshing summer cocktail? The folks at 1205 Distillery shared some ideas:

We learned about the art of charcuterie from The Bountiful Board:

The Indiana Pacers have a new head coach. We learned about excitement surrounding the team and renovations at Bankers Life Fieldhouse:

And it’s full capacity at Victory Field! We talked to the Indianapolis Indians about the season and Fireworks Fridays: