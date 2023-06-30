The Indianapolis Colts waived Isaiah Rodgers after the NFL indefinitely suspended the Colts cornerback for violating the league’s gambling policy. We also learned a second Colts player, Rashod Berry, earned an indefinite suspension for betting on the NFL.

Matt Adams briefly breaks down the punishments and takes a quick look at the team’s training camp schedule (3:43) in this edition of the podcast. Dave Griffiths checks in with more player interviews from OTAs and minicamp, including Jonathan Taylor (6:08), Michael Pittman Jr. (12:05), Alec Pierce (15:15), Ryan Kelly (21:07), Zaire Franklin (26:55), Kenny Moore (37:03) and Dallis Flowers (45:24).

