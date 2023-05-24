In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and producer Matt Adams discuss NFL rule changes and Organized Team Activities.

The show starts with a quick discussion on a couple recent roster moves (3:00) before the hosts shift gears to the resolution of the Andrew Luck tampering case (6:30).

Dave reveals his “mystery podcast topic” (it’s Jim Irsay’s controversial top five all-time players list from Twitter), leading to a long discussion about the list and Peyton Manning’s inexplicable exclusion (8:00). Plus: return of the emergency quarterback (19:55), a change in the NFL’s fair catch rule for kickoffs (27:00), and flex scheduling for Thursday night games (30:30).

For this week’s main topic (35:10), the hosts each discuss five things they’re watching for during organized team activities–known better as OTAs.

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.