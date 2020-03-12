Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 65 ‘Colts Free Agency Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With NFL free agency less than a week away, it’s time to discuss which names might be coming and going.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown which players the Indianapolis Colts should re-sign and who the team might target on the external market.

They also take a look at the quickly escalating COVID-19 situation and what changes the NFL might have to make in response.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related Content Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 64 ‘NFL Combine Takeaways’ Audio