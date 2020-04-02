Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 68 ‘Frank Reich Speaks with Media’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have added reinforcements at cornerback after cutting veteran Pierre Desir.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie signings and how the moves will impact the upcoming draft.

We also hear from Rhodes and head coach Frank Reich, who took time to speak with local media this week.

