Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 60 – Summer Start/Early Start Programs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Summer programs are underway on Purdue’s campus in West Lafayette, as well as online.

More than 1,000 students started their Purdue careers this week, participating in the Summer Start program, allowing those who opted to participate on campus begin adapting to campus life, as well as allowing all participants to begin earning college credits.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with the director of Summer Start, John Gipson, and student mentor Christian Nichols about the benefits of the programs, what students can expect, and the measures being taken to protect students and staff on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

