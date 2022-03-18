Rain returns, a few storms in the mix; much colder Saturday

Clouds are increasing this morning, as temperatures remain mild out-the-door for March. After a wonderful stretch this week, today marks a change getting underway! Rain and storms will be returning this afternoon, while temperatures warm into the lower 60s. Some storms will produce a gustier moment, heavier downpour and potentially some smaller sized hail. Rain will ease to scattered showers this evening and into the overnight, as cooler air rushes in.

Saturday will be a crummy day with rainy conditions, colder air, a steady breezy and heavy cloud cover! Make your plans indoors for tomorrow!!! As temperatures continue to fall by Saturday evening, a few wet snowflakes could be mixed in before skies clear.

Sunday brings a return of sunshine and milder air! This will bring a MUCH BETTER end to the weekend! Monday will bring the warmest and best day of next week before rain and storms return.