Which Herbivore products are most popular at Sephora?

Globally, people spend approximately $135 billion each year on skin care. From creams and lotions to serums, masks and toners, there are a lot of choices out there. If you’re looking for skin care options that are made from natural botanical ingredients and manufactured in packaging that’s environmentally responsible, Herbivore is a skin care line at Sephora that has you covered.

What is Herbivore?

Herbivore was founded in 2011 with a commitment to safe and natural ingredients and packaging, and to providing a luxurious skin care brand that’s indulgent and therapeutic. Their goal is to promote a regular ritual of self-care that helps you look and feel your best.

Herbivore botanical products are featured essential skin care products in the Clean + Planet Positive line at Sephora. These products meet formulation guidelines that eliminate ingredients toxic to humans and the environment.

Additionally, Herbivore skin care products use sustainable packaging and responsible sourcing practices, committing their company to making the planet a better place.

Herbivore product features

Cruelty-free

The entire Herbivore skin care line is never tested on animals. It’s cruelty-free luxury and is vegan.

No artificial ingredients

Herbivore doesn’t utilize synthetic preservatives, fillers or binders.

In addition, Herbivore products do not include:

Phthalates

Formaldehyde (or formaldehyde releasers)

Oxybenzone and octinoxate

Hydroquinone

Triclosan

Coal tar

Methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone

Plastic microbeads

Many of these ingredients are commonly used in skin care products but have been recognized to cause significant harm, including cancer in humans and irreversible environmental damage.

Natural ingredients

Although ingredients vary depending on the product, natural ingredients include plant-based, food-grade cold-pressed oils; steam-distilled therapeutic-grade essential oils; non-GMO soy wax and many certified organic ingredients.

From French pink clay to Brazilian gemstones, each Herbivore product uses Earth’s raw materials plus vitamins and minerals to rejuvenate, enliven and pamper skin.

Environmentally friendly packaging

Herbivore uses glass and paper packaging for as many products as they can. When that isn’t possible, products are packed in recycled, recyclable plastic.

Most popular Herbivore products at Sephora

Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum

This is a brightening serum that lightens dark spots, evens skin tone and improves the overall appearance of your skin. It contains antioxidant turmeric, vitamin C and arbutin to brighten skin and minimize pores. It’s vegan.

Aquarius Pore Purifying Clarity Cream

This moisturizer uses blue tansy and clarifying willow bark BHA to clear pores and balance the skin. It works for all skin types (normal, oily and combination) and is vegan and gluten-free. It’s light enough to use every day, even on oily skin.

Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil – For Dry Skin

For normal and dry aging skin, this uses botanical oils and CoQ10 to rejuvenate dull skin, erase fine lines and wrinkles, moisturize and increase skin’s firmness and elasticity. Rosehip and sea buckthorn oils improve the look and feel of skin. It’s free of fillers and is ​​noncomedogenic and silicone-free.

Coco Rose Soft Glow Body Oil

This limited edition body oil gets rave reviews for its lightweight feel and silky afterglow. It features coconut MCT oil for deeply nourishing moisture and Moroccan rose for a subtle fragrance. Note that it should not be used on the face.

Emerald Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil

Hemp seed oil, adaptogens and squalane protect the skin against the visible signs of aging. This treats dry, dull and uneven tone in all skin types. The adaptogens ashwagandha and shiitake mushroom reduce the effects of environmental stress on the skin. Hemp seed oil is free from THC and CBD. This is vegan and gluten-free.

Jasmine Green Tea Jasmine Water Balancing Toner

This toner is especially good for oily, sensitive or combination skin. Green tea, witch hazel and aloe vera tone the skin, while willow bark uses salicylic acid to fight acne. It also includes ginger to ease redness and jasmine flower for a light, luxurious scent. It’s vegan, noncomedogenic and free of silicone, artificial fragrance and gluten.

Blue Tansy BHA and Enzyme Resurfacing Clarity Mask

This is a bestseller that’s good for all skin types. White willow bark extract, fruit enzymes and blue tansy oil work together to remove dead skin, open pores and soothe irritation. It can be used three times a week to keep skin clear and glowing. It’s vegan.

Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum

This anti-aging alternative to retinol is a gentle serum that helps improve dullness and uneven texture. The water-based texture is silky and produces measurable results with regular use. It’s vegan, is recommended for all skin types and eases fine lines and wrinkles.

Crushed Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish

This is an exfoliating body polish that removes dead skin and visibly brightens with crushed amethyst gemstones, virgin coconut oil and Epsom salts. Coarse sugar acts as a buffing agent that smooths as it exfoliates. It’s one of Allure’s 2020 Best of Beauty award winners. It’s best for dry skin.

Rose Quartz Gua Sha

This tool gently increases circulation and moves stagnant fluid through the lymph nodes for a revitalized appearance. It’s handmade of rose quartz. Regular use relieves tension in the face and reduces puffiness and water retention. It has a winged shape with three distinct edges to customize the depth of the massage.

