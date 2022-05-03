Which club chair is best?

Whether you want a cozy spot in which to curl up with a book or want to add a touch of style to a corner in your living room, club chairs are a great choice to add both seating and panache. Originating in France as a twist on the classic armchair, club chairs tend to be more enveloping than traditional armchairs. While the origins of the term are unclear, many believe it is a reference to the chairs found in gentlemen’s clubs of times gone by.

If you’re looking for a comfortable, stylish club chair for your home, try the Mercury Row Garren Wide Tufted Club Chair.

What to know before you buy a club chair

The amount of space available

Some club chairs have a compact footprint, while others are extra-wide and roomy. Pay special attention to the dimensions of the chair you’re considering, then measure the space available. Remember that you don’t only need space for the chair, but also to move around it comfortably. If you have a hard time visualizing how the chair will fit, mark the floor with tape to show the outlines of the chair’s dimensions.

Traditional or contemporary

A classic club chair can add an instant air of traditional charm to a formal space. A more modern chair’s clean lines will instantly add to a room’s mood. A room’s character is often set with its accent pieces, so consider the look you’re going for as you match your chair to the rest of your decor.

Fabric

Club chairs were traditionally made of leather, but you can now find them in fabrics ranging from rustic, such as canvas, to fancy, as in velvet. As much as its lines, the fabric the chair is made of adds to its overall look.

But choosing its fabric with care isn’t just about aesthetics. You’ll also want to consider the kind of wear a chair will get. If you live in a home with pets, consider getting a chair that is easily wiped down and won’t collect a lot of hair and dander. If it will go in a less-trafficked room, you can opt for higher-care fabrics such as linen.

What to look for in a quality club chair

Armrests

One of the features of a club chair is its armrests. They tend to be more ample and enveloping than those on traditional armchairs. If you want a club chair you can curl up in, look for one with wide, padded armrests on which you can lean your back or even drape your legs. A more formal chair can have rigid, narrower armrests.

Padding

The overall comfort of a club chair is dictated by how thick its padding is. For one in a library or reading nook, look for an overstuffed chair you can sink into with a book. For a space where you’ll expect to entertain, consider a chair with a taller back and less padding.

Back height

One of the hallmarks of club chairs is that they tend to have lower backs than traditional armchairs, whose backs generally extend high enough to be at head level, or, in the case of a wingback or dome chair, even above it. Club chairs can have backs just tall enough to support the lower back, or high enough to support the whole back.

For a comfy, overstuffed club chair, consider one with more height. Modern club chairs can have a low profile that takes up less visual space in the room.

How much you can expect to spend on a club chair

On average, a good club chair will cost around $250-$500. Expect to pay on the higher end of that range, or even above it, for expensive materials such as leather.

Club chair FAQ

What are some popular fabrics for club chairs?

A. Club chairs come in the same range of fabrics as couches and other types of accent chairs. You can add texture to your room by choosing one with a highly textured fabric, such as boucle or faux hide. You can get a traditional look with a leather or imitation leather finish or lean into a modern look with linen or cotton fabric.

Can I use a club chair as an accent chair?

A. Yes. Accent chairs are simply chairs that don’t match the fabric of your larger seating, such as the couch. They provide a visual accent in the room. While a bold pattern may feel overwhelming on a couch, a club chair with a patterned fabric is the perfect accent to add visual interest to the room without being overwhelming.

How can I style a club chair?

A. Create a pulled-together look by adding a pillow or throw blanket to your club chair. For a chair intended for snuggling, make these functional. Add a fuzzy sherpa throw to a chair in a reading nook or a microfiber pillow that will adapt to your body to make a perfect fit. For a more decorative chair, add a visually interesting throw in your accent color to increase the chair’s appeal.

What’s the best club chair to buy?

Top club chair

Mercury Row Garren Wide Tufted Club Chair

What you need to know: This transitional chair available in both navy and gray can fit in modern or traditional decor.

What you’ll love: The bolster pillows add a fun touch, and the high-density foam cushioning offers plenty of support while making the chair durable.

What you should consider: The upright arms are visually appealing but aren’t as overstuffed as those of some club chairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top club chair for the money

Belleze Modern Accent Club Chair

What you need to know: This chair’s deep barrel design makes it a great choice when you need a pair of compact chairs to place opposite a couch.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors, so you’re sure to find one that fits with your color palette. Its compact frame means it will fit in even the smallest of spaces.

What you should consider: This is a narrower chair, so if you’re looking for a big chair to sink into, this isn’t the one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Parmelee 33-Inch Wide Tufted Club Chair

What you need to know: This is an ample, luxurious chair you’ll want to curl up in.

What you’ll love: The tufting on its back is beautiful and distinctive. Its wide spacing makes it the perfect spot for a comfy afternoon.

What you should consider: This is a larger chair, so if you’ve got limited room, it could be a tight fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.