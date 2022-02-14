Which condiment packets are best?

If you’re packing for a picnic, you don’t want to have to bring the whole bottle of ketchup with you. Condiment packets are perfect for meals on the go. Between ketchup and mustard and mayonnaise and soy sauce, you can transform lunch from a bland work break into a satisfying moment of indulgence.

If you’re looking for the classics, the essentials found in the Make Your Day Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Mayonnaise And Barbecue Sauce are the top packets for the money.

What to know before you buy condiment packets

Why use condiment packets

One of the worst things about bagged lunches are soggy foods. You want your bread and rice to stay fluffy and fresh. Condiment packets let you dress your meal right before you eat it for maximum freshness. You also don’t have to worry about carrying around messy miniature plastic containers filled with leftover ketchup in your lunchbox for the rest of the day.

Perhaps the best thing about condiment packets is that you can bring them anywhere: in the car or RV for road trips, to a park or beach for summer cookouts, or even on a flight to dress up boring airplane food.

Storing condiment packets

Condiment packets have a long shelf life, so you can buy them in bulk. Barbecue sauce, ketchup and mayo all last for about a year. Olive oil, mustard, parmesan and soy sauce can be stored for two years. Condiment packet organizers are great for keeping them separated and sorted in your kitchen. And when you pack them, any old lunchbox or bento box will do.

Meal ideas

You probably think first of ketchup, mustard, relish and mayo when you think of condiment packets. But these days, just about every condiment is available in a small, plastic transportable tube. Soy sauce and duck sauce make for a delicious accompaniment to your home-cooked stir fry, spring rolls or store-bought sushi. Hot sauce and barbecue sauce go great with chicken nuggets or burgers. And Parmesan and chili pepper flakes are bound to spruce up a homemade pasta dish.

What to look for in quality condiment packets

Number of packs

Most condiment packets online are sold in multipacks. You can typically get them at a 50 to 100 count for each flavor. Big families will want to look for larger item counts, but that will limit your options, as multipacks with lots of variety don’t usually carry as many packs.

Scheduled deliveries

Packing lunch is a routine you don’t want to be disrupted by forgetting to reorder essential ingredients. Luckily, many condiment packets are available for subscription-based ordering so you never run out.

EBT and SNAP eligibility

EBT and SNAP benefits are crucial for helping everyone feed their families delicious food with every meal. Many condiment packs qualify for these benefits and can be purchased with your EBT card, including mayonnaise, ranch dressing, tartar sauce, steak sauce and ketchup.

How much you can expect to spend on condiment packets

The price of condiment packets is proportional to the size of the order. Smaller sets with fewer flavors can cost as little as $10 with single flavors going as low as $5. Larger multi-packs go from anywhere between $15-$30.

Condiment packets FAQ

How do you prevent packets from exploding or spilling?

A. There’s no doubt that a brown-paper bag lunch poses significant risk for condiment mishaps. If you’re packing the mayo and mustard with the sandwich, opt for a hard-shell or protected lunchbox. Not only will your contents be safe, but many also allow you to use ice packs that keep the food fresh.

Are there more environmentally friendly condiment solutions?

A. Throwing out lots of plastic packets every day generates unnecessary waste. If you’re environmentally conscious, try some reusable condiment containers instead.

What are the best condiment packets to buy?

Top condiment packets

On-The-Go Assorted Hot Sauce Condiment Packets With Mini Hot Sauce Packets Keychain

What you need to know: Every hot sauce fan knows it takes more than one kind to satisfy a hot palate.

What you’ll love: This set comes with 10 different hot sauces for a total of 100 packets (10 each). You get everything from Chilula for your enchiladas and Sriracha for your stir fry, to Frank’s Red Hot for your barbecue to Crystal and Salad Fresh for veggies and wraps. The set also comes with a squeeze bottle for carrying your own favorite sauce on the go.

What you should consider: These are expensive for just 10 packets of each flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top condiment packets for the money

Make Your Day Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Mayonnaise And Barbecue Sauce

What you need to know: This multi-pack includes the classic essentials.

What you’ll love: You get 250 total packets (50 each) of ketchup, mustard, relish, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. The ketchup and mustard are French’s, the mayonnaise and relish Heinz and the barbecue sauce a generic sauce from PPI.

What you should consider: This multipack is a bit on the pricey side for a one-time purchase but the unit cost is excellent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bits N Things Panda Soy Sauce Packets And Duck Sauce Packets

What you need to know: These are great for cuisines from all over East and Southeast Asia.

What you’ll love: Soy sauce alone is not enough to enjoy your spring rolls or samosas and duck sauce has that sweet tang to bring your lunch to the next level. Comes with 200 total packets (100 each).

What you should consider: There are so many sauces that make Asian cuisines so yummy, and these two are just the tip of the iceberg.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

