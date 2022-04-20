Which kids desk and chair set is best?

Does your child need an appropriate spot to do their homework, make crafts or write stories? A dedicated kids desk and chair set helps children find a comfortable position to do their work or hobbies, and some can even grow with them.

It’s a much better choice than having your child struggle with an adult-size desk or table, especially for little kids. If you’re looking for a classic desk set for kids of 8 or under, consider the Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair. Made of quality wood, it’s simple to put together and easy to wipe clean.

What to know before you buy a kids desk and chair set

Age range

Not all kids desk and chair sets are suitable for all ages. While some are adjustable to fit a wide age range, most are best suited to a particular age group, whether that’s toddlers and preschoolers or middle-grade kids of around 8-12. Most manufacturers list a recommended age range, but this is only estimated since two kids of the same age can be of significantly different heights and weights.

Desk space

Check the dimensions of the desktop both to see if it will fit in your desired space and to make sure it provides enough room for everything your child will need. The amount of desk space required will depend on how much a child will use the desk and what they’ll use it for.

Chair type

Most desk sets for kids come with simple chairs without much padding or any ergonomic features. This is fine for short periods of use, but kids who work from their desks all day might benefit from a more comfortable chair.

What to look for in a quality kids desk and chair set

Height adjustability

Some desks and chairs for kids are height adjustable so you can make them bigger as your child grows. This means your child could have the same ones from kindergarten through to the end of high school. If you’re reluctant to spend money on a desk your little one will grow out of in a few years, this is a great choice.

Storage

Integrated storage helps workspaces tidy rather than being constantly covered in papers and pens. Storage types include drawers, lift-top desks and hutches with shelves and cubbies.

Color or design

You can find kids desks in many colors, finishes and designs, from plain wood finishes to bold colors to designs featuring popular cartoon characters.

Consider what your kid likes, the decor of the room where you intend to put the desk and how long your child might have it for. They might love a Disney design when they’re 5 but not when they’re 10 or 12.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids desk and chair set

You can buy small or basic desk sets for kids for around $50, while high-end versions can cost as much as $300.

Kids desk and chair set FAQ

Where should I put my kids desk?

A. This depends on your home setup, the age of your child and how often they use their desk. The bedroom is a good spot to put the desk of an older kid who can work well independently.

However, easily distracted younger kids may do better with a desk in a shared space where a parent or caregiver can oversee their work. That said, avoid loud or busy shared spaces, such as your main living room, because kids need quiet to concentrate.

Children who sit at desks much of the day for home schooling, rather than just an hour or so to work on homework, can benefit from a dedicated “classroom” if you have the space for one.

Choose a position that has good natural lighting but isn’t facing a window. Otherwise, it’s easy for kids to stare out and daydream instead of getting work done.

Why do kids need desks?

A. Whether they’re home-schooled, have homework from school or simply like to draw or write for fun, a desk offers a dedicated space for a child to work. It’s easier for some kids to concentrate sitting at a desk and they’re likely to be more comfortable working on a solid surface of an appropriate height.

What’s the best kids desk and chair set to buy?

Top kids desk and chair set

Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair

What you need to know: This classic desk and chair set is suitable for kids ages 3-8.

What you’ll love: The lift-top desk provides storage space for stationery or art supplies. It’s durable and well made with a classic style that works well in a range of rooms. It comes in three finishes: white, gray or blonde wood.

What you should consider: It’s on the small side so kids ages 5 and older will grow out of it quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids desk and chair set for the money

Delta Children Chair Desk

What you need to know: With a two-in-one design, this simple desk-chair combo is great for children of roughly 2-6.

What you’ll love: You have a choice of three designs: “Ninja Turtles,” “PJ Masks” and “Spider-Man.” It has a handy under-seat storage bin and a scratch-resistant finish.

What you should consider: It could be sturdier overall and can feel slightly wobbly if you aren’t careful about screwing it together extra tightly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Avalon Wooden Children’s Desk

What you need to know: This quality desk and chair set has plenty of storage and is the right size for most kids ages 5-10 years old.

What you’ll love: It has a built-in drawer and hutch to provide all the storage kids need for paper, workbooks, pens, art supplies and so on. It looks great and has sturdy all-wood construction.

What you should consider: It only comes in a painted white finish, which isn’t to all tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

