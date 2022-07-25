Which shark dog toy is best?

“Baby Shark” isn’t just for baby humans — dogs love it too! Shark toys for dogs come in many shapes, sizes and colors. In fact, they’re so popular that you can find just as many unique shark toys for dogs as you can for kids.

If you’re looking for a cheap, good-quality shark toy for your furry pal, the Nocciola Dog Squeaky Toy is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a shark dog toy

Types of shark dog toys

Water: Most dog toys are designed for drool, but these are meant to get soaked in a pool or lake when playing with your best friend.

Stuffed: Much like human stuffed toys, these are soft and can be cuddled.

Puzzle: This lets your dog work their brain a bit to find hidden things inside.

Tug: These are typically more durable toys that let you and your dog, or multiple dogs, pull it in different directions.

Ball: Circular toys that either bounce, roll or float to keep your dog busy playing for hours.

Sound: Dogs that can hear get excited by certain sounds that have been manufactured to target their interest.

Bite-ability

Your dog mostly plays by using its mouth, so you need a durable toy that can withstand biting. They should be able to sink their teeth into a toy without it tearing or ripping the stitching. Although some dogs are more aggressive biters than others, dog toys are made to last beyond a gentle nibble.

Safety

Know your dog before buying it any toy. It may bite, chew or swallow anything that comes off the toys. Be sure to consider if a toy is safe for your dog before purchasing something new. There should be no small pieces that are inedible to avoid any choking issues.

Texture

There are many soft toys, but if you have a bigger dog or one that likes to chew, pay attention to the feel of the toy. Dog toys vary in texture from plush to rubbery. Some are built to withstand a big bite and can clean your dog’s teeth at the same time.

Noise

Your dog likely loves all noises that come out of their toys, but you may not. Be sure to get your dog toys that you are OK with hearing. Fortunately, there are lots of toys that make noises much softer than the traditional squeak.

What to look for in a quality shark dog toy

Squeaker

Dogs love squeaky toys. Many plush toys have these inside of them to keep your dog interested in them. The squeak is typically made by a small plastic ball inside of the toy, but sometimes the entire toy is a squeaker.

Rope

These toys have bound ropes that your dog can pull for tug-of-war. The ropes are durable and made to be pierced with teeth and soft enough to be held by hand. This lets you play with your dog or they can play with other dogs using these toys.

Pockets

Toys with holes or pockets inside can hide treats or other toys inside. They can be tugged, scratched or gnawed at to engage your dog and keep it focused on the activity.

What games can I play with my dog?

Hide-the-treat: This is where your pockets come in handy. Puzzle toys can have treats hidden inside for it to find.

Tug-of-war: With you on one end and your dog on the other, pull the toy toward you or slightly from side to side.

Fetch: Throw your dog's toy and get your dog to bring it back to you for this endlessly fun game.

Agility: Many dogs love to jump, climb and show off their abilities using toys.

Many dogs love to jump, climb and show off their abilities using toys. Find it: Play a game of hide and seek with your dog by hiding a toy and having it find it.

How much you can expect to spend on a shark dog toy

You can spend anywhere from $5-$25 on a shark dog toy.

Shark dog toy FAQ

Do dogs need toys?

A. Yes! Dogs need to have their brains and bodies stimulated to be healthy and happy.

Can more than one dog play with the toy at a time?

A. Yes! Dogs love to play games with each other. It strengthens their instincts and provides exercise at the same time. However, if you notice your dog gets aggressive when sharing, you want to have multiple toys available.

What’s the best shark dog toy to buy?

Top shark dog toy

Nocciola Dog Squeaky Toy

What you need to know: A hand puppet toy with a rope for your dog to pull on.

What you’ll love: A soft shark toy that fits over your hand for injury-free play. The rope in the shark’s mouth creates a fun tug-of-war game for you and your dog. Its plush toy exterior is textured to clean your dog’s teeth as it plays.

What you should consider: A few customers have reported the stitching can rip during rougher playtimes causing the stuffing to come out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shark dog toy for the money

Chuckit! Amphibious Shark Fin Dog Toy

What you need to know: This floating pool toy for your dog is easy to throw and provides endless fun.

What you’ll love: There are no ends or pieces easy to chew off on this shark fin toy. It floats on the surface of the water to entice your dog to jump in after it. It can be gripped and thrown or gripped in their mouth for easy retrieval.

What you should consider: It may not be ideal for aggressive chewers, as it is made partly from fabric that can be ripped or torn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Bow Wow Hide and Seek Interactive Plush Toy

What you need to know: A toy that is perfect for small or medium-sized dogs and will keep your puppy pal endlessly interested and entertained.

What you’ll love: This toy is like having four in one and doubles as a puzzle toy for treats. It has a shark and three additional squeaky toys that can be hidden inside. It is made from high-quality material for long-lasting fun.

What you should consider: It is not meant for aggressive chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

