Which solar showers are best?

When you’re on the road, showers aren’t always plentiful. Gym showers aren’t always the cleanest, and paying for showers at truck stops adds up over time. If you want to go wherever you like and take a hot shower, the best solution is a solar shower. With a simple container setup and the sun to heat it, you can enjoy the comforts of home in the great outdoors. If you’re looking for your first solar shower, consider the Advanced Elements Summer Solar Shower.

What to know before you buy a solar shower

How you plan to use it

Is this for an extended road trip? Do you plan to live out of your camper for a while? Do you just need to rinse your feet off after a long surf session? How long you plan to be on the road is the main consideration. If you only need it occasionally, you can get away with pretty much any solar shower. If you’re going to be using it heavily, it’ll help to be more discerning.

Hanging vs. ground level

Most solar showers require you to hang them above your head and let gravity do the rest. Hanging your shower from a roof rack is a popular method. A few have foot pumps, but that’s the exception and will cost more. If you plan to use your shower heavily, the extra cost of a foot pump may be worth it to you.

Hose limitations

A solar shower is only as good as the hose attached to it. A short hose (or no hose) can save you money but won’t be nearly as convenient or functional as a longer one.

What to look for in a quality solar shower

Capacity

How much water do you need at once? This mainly depends on how many people you’re traveling with and how often you shower (hey, no judgment here). If you won’t always have access to water, you may be better off getting a large-capacity shower and filling it up beforehand. If you have plenty of water handy or are traveling solo, you won’t need as much.

Heating

You want something that can heat up relatively quickly but not get to a scalding point. A smaller-capacity one is easier for this, as handling lots of hot water can be tricky. You always want to know how long to have your solar shower in the sun, but some heat up faster and to higher temperatures than others.

Size and weight

If you have a heavy solar shower, it’s likely more durable and has a higher capacity. However, weight and size will limit where you can hang it. If you just plan to hang it from the roof rack, you won’t have much of an issue. However, if you want something portable you can hang up anywhere in the backcountry, go with a smaller shower.

How much you can expect to spend on a solar shower

Solar showers tend to run between $15-30. If you’re looking for the top-of-the-line option, you can pay over $100, though that’s unnecessary for most.

Solar shower FAQ

What capacity solar shower do I need?

A. This depends on how many people are using it and how often, and over what period of time. As a rule of thumb, 5 gallons will give you a few quick showers; enough for a weekend trip if you’re conservative with your water use. If you want to be on the safe side, go for something a bit larger, between 5 and 10 gallons.

How long should I wait for my solar shower to heat?

A. As a rule of thumb, a good solar shower will get to a comfortable temperature in 3 hours on a 70-degree day. Adjust this figure as necessary for your desired water temperature and the external temperature.

What’s the best solar shower to buy?

Top solar shower

Advanced Elements Summer Solar Shower

What you need to know: This is one of the most popular solar showers and comes in multiple sizes.

What you’ll love: It heats up fast — you can get warm water in around 3 hours of sunlight — and track it with the included thermometer. With an integrated toiletry pouch, you can keep everything in one place.

What you should consider: Other options provide larger sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top solar shower for the money

Coghlan’s Solar Heated Camp Shower

What you need to know: Coghlan’s is a long-standing name in affordable outdoor gear, and this shower holds up to that reputation.

What you’ll love: It’s simple, no-frills and gets the job done. Coming in around $10 for 5 gallons of capacity, this is an excellent bang for your buck.

What you should consider: While it works just fine, you do get what you pay for here. It heats water well enough but isn’t as good as higher-priced showers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower

What you need to know: If money is no object, this is the clear winner.

What you’ll love: It has a great hose and the best water pressure available by far. It doesn’t take more than a few presses on the foot pump to get enough pressure for a five- to seven-minute shower. The end is see-through, so you’ll know exactly how much water you have left.

What you should consider: Even if you plan to use it often, the price is quite high. You do get what you pay for, but many buyers may not see enough value.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

