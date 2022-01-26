Best long bathrobe

To avoid your bathrobe belt coming undone and getting caught around the agitator on the washing machine, consider placing it in a lingerie bag.

Which long bathrobe is best?

There aren’t many things that can rival the feeling you get when you put on a robe after a stressful day at work or a long, steaming shower. For those considering a change to their loungewear collection, be sure a long bathrobe is at the top of the list.

From fleece to silk to flannel, there are a plethora of bathrobes to suit every type of person. If you’re looking for a comfortable fleece bathrobe with a hood, try NY Threads Women’s Fleece Hooded Bathrobe.

What to know before you buy a long bathrobe

How can I use a bathrobe?

After getting out of the shower or bath

On top of pajamas

As a cover-up when going to the beach or pool

Lounging around the house

While trying to figure out what to wear

To dry off wiggly kids after a bath

To stay warm during the day or night

Bathrobe material

Satin or silk: Satin and silk bathrobes are lightweight and have a cooling effect that many people appreciate when getting out of a hot bath or if you live in a warm climate. However, they aren’t absorbent and can’t be used for drying off after a shower.

Satin and silk bathrobes are lightweight and have a cooling effect that many people appreciate when getting out of a hot bath or if you live in a warm climate. However, they aren’t absorbent and can’t be used for drying off after a shower. Cotton: Many bathrobes are made of cotton, including cotton waffle, cotton velour, a cotton blend and even flannel. All types of cotton bathrobes are generally soft. Depending on the blend, some can be warm, absorbent or fluffy.

Many bathrobes are made of cotton, including cotton waffle, cotton velour, a cotton blend and even flannel. All types of cotton bathrobes are generally soft. Depending on the blend, some can be warm, absorbent or fluffy. Fleece: Fleece is actually a polyester blend that’s brushed out to result in a thick and soft bathrobe. Fleece is generally warm and can be fairly inexpensive.

What to look for in a quality long bathrobe

Length

Long bathrobes have a ton of benefits. They cover the most out of any robe and allow you to maintain modesty, and they’re the comfiest since they swaddle you from head to toe. However, those who are short should pay attention to the length of the robe, since a robe may be too long and pose a hazard.

Pockets

Pockets are useful on bathrobes so you can keep your phone or other items with you. However, some people don’t like pockets since they can make a robe feel bulky. If you want pockets but don’t want to see them, look for robes with concealed pockets.

Closure type

While belted robes are the most common, even the type of belt can vary from one bathrobe to another. For example, some robes have a fixed belt that can’t be removed. This is helpful to avoid getting it lost or wrapped around things in the washing machine. However, many prefer a removable belt that can be tied in various ways.

Zippers are the next most popular way to close a bathrobe. They’re quick to close and keep from adding too much bulk around the waist. They also stay closed, unlike ties that can come undone. However, zippers make it harder to adjust the size of your bathrobe if it’s too baggy.

How much you can expect to spend on a long bathrobe

Depending on the brand and material, you can expect to spend $20-$100 on a long bathrobe.

Long bathrobe FAQ

Why does my bathrobe have inner ties and a belt?

A. The outer belt keeps both sides of the robe together. Inner ties on a bathrobe are used to make the robe fit snugly and ensure the robe stays tied if you don’t want to tie the belt or if the belt becomes untied.

Can I use a bathrobe as a towel for drying off?

A. Yes, you can use a bathrobe as a towel for drying off after a shower, bath or day at the pool. However, make sure the material you choose is absorbent. For example, a silk robe won’t be absorbent enough to dry you off, whereas a cotton or fleece robe would be sufficient.

What’s the best long bathrobe to buy?

Top long bathrobe

NY Threads Women’s Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

What you need to know: Made of a fleece material, this hooded bathrobe is the perfect way to feel relaxed and comfortable.

What you’ll love: This bathrobe has a myriad of extra features, including a hood, two deep pockets and an adjustable waist belt. It’s also easy to clean since it can be tossed in the washer and dryer.

What you should consider: Some users reported the sizing runs small, while others thought it ran large, so it’s safe to say the sizing is inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top long bathrobe for the money

Babeyond Women’s Long Kimono Robe

What you need to know: Not only does this bathrobe feel soft and smooth, it’s also stylish enough for bridal parties or other occasions.

What you’ll love: With 15 designs, there’s a color and style for everyone. It comes with concealed pockets, so the robe doesn’t look bulky. This bathrobe also features inside ties.

What you should consider: Not everyone will be able to find their size, since it comes in “one size fits most.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MissNina Women’s Soft Long Bathrobe

What you need to know: This bathrobe is made of cotton, making it the ideal thickness to wear year-round.

What you’ll love: Since the material is stretchy and absorbent, this bathrobe can be used right out of the shower. It has two pockets, a belt and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: Users have reported that this bathrobe runs a little small in size, especially the length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

