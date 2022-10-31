Lil Nas X named his first studio album "Montero" after his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill.

Which Lil Nas X merch is best?

Lil Nas X is a prolific artist who creates fun and upbeat rap and pop music. He made a name for himself with the smash hit “Old Town Road.” This song brilliantly mixed western themes with a hip-hop beat to take the internet by storm in early 2019.

The singer offers a ton of merch, allowing fans to show support in a variety of styles and colors. However, the best Lil Nas X merch is the Horses in the Back T-shirt, which shows two galloping horses along with the lyrics from his hit single.

What to know before you buy Lil Nas X merch

Lil Nas X albums

Like many artists, Lil Nas X promotes his merch alongside new album releases. You’ll find his album themes, cover art and song titles on all types of clothing and apparel. His first and only studio album entitled “Montero” was released on Sept. 17, 2021. Up until this point, Lil Nas X had relied on his impressive singles to gain attention. “Montero” was already a hit by the time it was released due to two popular singles, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” which featured fellow rapper Jack Harlow.

Themes

Lil Nas X uses many different themes for his art, making their way to his apparel collections. The single “Old Town Road” focused on old western aesthetics like cowboys, horses and guitars. This apparel features images of horses, carriages and cowboys riding through the desert with cacti and tumbleweeds. “Montero,” Lil Nas X’s first studio release, turns its attention towards heaven and hell. The cover art for the first single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” showed the artist sitting amongst the clouds like an ancient Greek painting. He contrasted this image in the music video with scenes alongside the devil and merchandise that features pentagrams.

Colors

Much like the themes of his album, Lil Nas X uses similar colors in his merch. While the “Old Town Road” merchandise features T-shirts and sweatshirts in gray, white and black, “Montero” took a darker approach. Most of the merchandise from “Montero” is black and red. However, there is some apparel that is featured on white T-shirts and tank tops.

What to look for in quality Lil Nas X merch

Materials

All Lil Nas X merchandise uses quality materials. If you are purchasing a T-shirt or long-sleeve shirt that is a solid color, such as black, red or white, it will be made with 100 percent cotton. Cotton is one of the softest and most durable materials used to make basic clothing. Lil Nas X merch also includes heathered varieties. These shirts include a mixture of durable cotton and lightweight polyester. The heathered gray versions are 90 percent cotton and 10 percent polyester. For any other heathered colors, the mix will be 50/50.

Authenticity

Finding authentic Lil Nas X merchandise is important. Not only are you directly supporting the artist, but also you’re ensuring you’ll get the highest quality materials. To find authentic apparel, look to the official store on the Lil Nas X website. You can also find an official Amazon store that sells merchandise straight from the artist and his team.

Seasonal

The T-shirts and tank tops offered are lightweight and breathable, making them ideal for summer and spring. The hooded sweatshirts use soft cotton and polyester to make you comfortable and warm during the cooler months. There are also long-sleeve options that bridge the gap between hoodies and T-shirts. You can find these in baseball tee styles or lightweight sweatshirts.

How much you can expect to spend on Lil Nas X merch

Lil Nas X merch costs $25-$45.

Lil Nas X merch FAQ

Does Lil Nas X merch ship internationally?

A. If you are ordering your merch from Amazon, it will ship to international countries. Check the Amazon website to ensure your country is on the list of approved shipping destinations.

Does Lil Nas X sell youth merch?

A. Currently, no merchandise comes in youth or children’s sizes. However, there are plenty of T-shirt and sweatshirt options in small adult sizes, which may fit your needs.

What’s the best Lil Nas X merch to buy?

Top Lil Nas X merch

Lil Nas X Horses in the Back T-shirt

What you need to know: This 100 percent cotton T-shirt includes a western theme with two galloping horses, the lyrics to “Old Town Road” and Lil Nas X’s name.

What you’ll love: This lightweight shirt comes in 10 different color varieties to match every style.

What you should consider: This lightweight cotton T-shirt is not suitable for winter months in many states.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lil Nas X merch for the money

Lil Nas X Lightning Baseball T-shirt

What you need to know: This unique baseball-style long-sleeve T-shirt from the “Montero” album is made with a double-needle sleeve to keep it durable.

What you’ll love: The cool design features a lightning style font of the rapper’s name that’s sprawled across the chest. The font is red, which can be contrasted with black sleeves or matched with red sleeves.

What you should consider: Because the body and sleeves of the shirt are two different colors, washing may cause the ink to bleed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lil Nas X Black Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This all-black hooded sweatshirt features the Lil Nas X name in a large font covering most of the hoodie’s front body.

What you’ll love: The font style is not only large, but it includes stylish silver lettering and a dripping paint design. This hoodie comes in unisex sizes to fit all body types.

What you should consider: Do not wash this hoodie with light-colored or white clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

