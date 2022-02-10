Which burgundy cocktail dress is best?

If you’re looking for something elegant and suitable for a semi-formal event, a cocktail dress is the way to go. These dresses are perfect for parties and social occasions, especially those that take place in the afternoon or early evening. For a classy, chic look, check out Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress. It’s form-fitting, comfortable and will make you stand out in a crowd.

What to know before you buy a burgundy cocktail dress

Event or occasion

Cocktail dresses are a mix of casual and sophisticated, making them perfect for nearly any event that isn’t too formal. This includes evening get-togethers, bachelorette parties, office parties, engagement parties and more.

Some modern options are much more formal than others, however. For formal occasions, it’s better to be over-dressed as opposed to underdressed. That said, a formal dress with a pair of fashionable heels will fit right in.

If you want to dress up a burgundy dress, wear classy gold jewelry with it. Or, to tone down the vivid color, add some more neutral tones such as gray or cream.

Styles

Here are some of the most common cocktail dresses and what design you should try based on body type.

A-line styles are fun, flirty and form-fitting. They work well for most body types, especially tall, slender people with wider hips, a narrow waist and a smaller bust. But they can also easily flatter those with more curves.

styles are fun, flirty and form-fitting. They work well for most body types, especially tall, slender people with wider hips, a narrow waist and a smaller bust. But they can also easily flatter those with more curves. Layered or embellished cocktail dresses tend to be a bit more trendy and casual. This style is best for those with fewer curves and a petite frame. It’s also perfect for a more casual or festive occasion.

cocktail dresses tend to be a bit more trendy and casual. This style is best for those with fewer curves and a petite frame. It’s also perfect for a more casual or festive occasion. V-shaped neckline dresses are perfect for those with a larger bust since it emphasizes the shoulders, waist and neck.

dresses are perfect for those with a larger bust since it emphasizes the shoulders, waist and neck. A cinched-in waistline is ideal for hourglass figures and more athletic body types. It’s also a great choice for those with a more generous bust.

is ideal for hourglass figures and more athletic body types. It’s also a great choice for those with a more generous bust. Form-fitting cocktail dresses look lovely on petite body types and hourglass figures. This style tends to emphasize the wearer’s curves.

cocktail dresses look lovely on petite body types and hourglass figures. This style tends to emphasize the wearer’s curves. Asymmetrical and short dresses bring more attention to the leg, and the asymmetrical hemline will make the wearer seem taller.

Sleeve type and length

There are quite a few sleeve types to choose from, including:

Fitted sleeves are usually long enough to go all the way down the arms.

are usually long enough to go all the way down the arms. Three-quarter sleeves end just below the wearer’s elbows.

end just below the wearer’s elbows. Cap sleeves really only cover the tops of the shoulders.

really only cover the tops of the shoulders. Bishop sleeves have a loose fit along the arms but are gathered at the wrists to keep their shape.

have a loose fit along the arms but are gathered at the wrists to keep their shape. Juliet sleeves tend to puff out at the shoulders.

tend to puff out at the shoulders. Strapless styles have no sleeves or straps.

There’s no set rule for how long or short the sleeve itself should be, so it’s up to your preference.

What to look for in a quality burgundy cocktail dress

Size and fit

To determine what size cocktail dress you need, start by measuring your bust. To do this, slightly lift your arms and wrap a flexible measuring tape around the fullest part of your bust. Next, measure your hips at the widest part. Finally, wrap the measuring tape around your waist, about two inches above your belly button.

Many manufacturers use a standard size chart ranging from extra-small (XS) to extra-large (XL or 2XL). Some charts also include numerical sizes ranging from 0-18. Once you have your measurements in inches, you can refer to the size chart to determine which size is best for you. If you’re in-between sizes, size up.

Length

Similar to any cocktail dress, burgundy cocktail dresses usually fall just above or below the knee. However, there are a few variations, too. For more formal occasions, choose a dress that’s either full-length or nearly full-length. The more casual the event, the shorter your hemline can be. For semi-formal parties, it’s best to wear a cocktail dress with a hem that hits knee-length or just below the knees. Whichever length you choose, the hemline should not reach the floor.

Shades and materials

Burgundy comes in different shades as well, such as raspberry and deep wine red. There’s also light burgundy, or crimson, which is a medium shade.

Some of the most common materials for a cocktail dress include:

Lace: Stylish, versatile, sheer

Stylish, versatile, sheer Silk or silk chiffon: Casual, lightweight, textured

Casual, lightweight, textured Jersey: Soft, comfortable, wrinkle-resistant, casual

Soft, comfortable, wrinkle-resistant, casual Polyester: Lightweight, breathable, comfortable

Lightweight, breathable, comfortable Cotton: Durable, absorbent, breathable

Durable, absorbent, breathable Velvet: Warm, soft, semi-formal

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy cocktail dress

Most cocktail dresses cost around $25-$60. Higher-end options may cost upwards of $120.

Burgundy cocktail dress FAQ

How can I accessorize my burgundy cocktail dress?

A. Pair your outfit with a matching clutch or small handbag, high heels and jewelry that matches the occasion. Stick with one or two statement pieces to draw attention without detracting from your attire. Yellow gold jewelry is a good choice since it can enhance the color’s natural warm undertones.

What’s the best way to care for my dress?

A. Always check the manufacturer’s tag before putting the garment in the wash. It should have specific instructions on how to clean and dry it. If it doesn’t, use a mild detergent and put it in the washing machine on a delicate cycle. Make sure you wash it alone. To dry it, air dry or tumble dry it on a low setting. Remove it promptly from the dryer so it doesn’t wrinkle.

What’s the best burgundy cocktail dress to buy?

Top burgundy cocktail dress

Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress

What you need to know: This form-fitting dress is fun, festive and perfect for any party or event in any season.

What you’ll love: The off-shoulder design and asymmetrical hemline is flattering on nearly any body type. It’s also lightweight, comfortable and classy enough to dress up or down.

What you should consider: It runs large, so consider sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burgundy cocktail dress for the money

Romwe Women’s Lace Sleeveless Cocktail Dress

What you need to know: Elegant and form-fitting, this mini dress is sure to make you stand out at any semi-formal or casual event.

What you’ll love: It has a lovely A-line design and fits most body types well. It’s lightweight, has a floral lace design and round neckline.

What you should consider: The lace overlay can shrink if you wash it in the machine, so make sure to wash it by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Knitee V-Neck Ruffle Pleat Waist Cocktail Dress

What you need to know: This eye-catching garment is both stylish and elegant, making it perfect for semi-formal and formal occasions.

What you’ll love: It has several flattering design features including a graceful neckline, ruffle hemline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The fabric is stretchy and breathable enough to allow for movement without being transparent.

What you should consider: It’s hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.