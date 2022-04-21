Which burgundy maxi dress is best?

Maxi dresses are comfortable and simple. To some, that may seem like a negative, but it should mean you have the world of accessories and personalization open to you. Burgundy dresses, in particular, are excellent for highlighting gold and silver accessories, such as necklaces and anklets. They can also be worn plain and still stand out, or minimally accessorized for professional settings.

The best burgundy maxi dress is the Viishow Short Sleeve Max Dress. It is comfortable, fits easily and has pockets on both sides.

What to know before you buy a burgundy maxi dress

Neckline

Burgundy maxi dresses have many necklines to choose from, but they can be boiled down to high, medium and low.

High necklines are conservative and good for the office but aren’t great for casual settings.

Medium necklines can fit in most situations, but you'll want to properly accessorize them in order to drift closer to professional or casual.

Low necklines are perfect for hot weather outings and fun events, but many find them inappropriate for more serious settings.

Fastening

Burgundy maxi dresses fasten in a few ways. The most common way is simply pulling it on or wrapping it around the body. Some use buttons or zippers instead for a more secure fit. Fastening rarely has an impact on looks, so choose what feels more comfortable and secure to you.

Length

Burgundy maxi dresses need to end just around the ankles in order to be properly fitted. If it clumps around your feet or ends too high up the ankle, you need to return it and try again. That said, if you find a maxi dress that fits your body perfectly but is too long, you can have it hemmed.

What to look for in a quality burgundy maxi dress

Material

Burgundy maxi dresses are typically made of cotton or rayon. Many dresses of any material are also known to add a little spandex for a better fit.

Cotton is the most common, thanks to its breathability and softness. There are several types of cotton used as well, and all of them have unique characteristics, such as being softer or thick enough for winter months. Some mix in synthetics, such as polyester, to lower costs.

Rayon is similar in effect to cotton, but it has a little more shine, a slightly slick feeling to it and a tendency to drape a little better.

Pockets

Unfortunately, women’s clothing rarely has functional pockets. That said, maxi dresses are well known for having functional pockets. That isn’t to say they all have pockets, but should you want to ditch your purse for an event, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find an attractive option that includes them.

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy maxi dress

Burgundy maxi dresses can cost anywhere from $10-$1,000, though only the highest-end dresses cost more than $100. The average dress costs $20-$40 with better quality options costing $40-$80.

Burgundy maxi dress FAQ

How should I wash a burgundy maxi dress?

A. Most burgundy maxi dresses can withstand a washer and dryer cycle, but some will need to be dry-cleaned or allowed to air dry. Others may need to be washed in specific water temperatures or even washed alone. The exact care requirements will always be printed on the tag.

Are solid colors or patterns and prints best for burgundy maxi dresses?

A. That depends on the event and your sense of style. Most burgundy maxi dresses are solid colors, though you’ll rarely find dresses that call the color burgundy. Most use slightly abstract nomenclature with “wine red” being one of the more popular choices. Solid colors are also much easier to accessorize. There aren’t many patterns or prints available. White floral prints on burgundy backgrounds seem to be the most popular choice among the pattern and print options.

Are sleeves or straps best for burgundy maxi dresses?

A. Once again, that depends on the event and your sense of style. If you’re wearing it to a professional outing, a dress that covers the shoulders is better. If it’s a casual event, you can feel comfortable going with whatever calls to you. That said, maxi dresses without straps or sleeves work particularly well for outdoor events.

What’s the best burgundy maxi dress to buy?

Top burgundy maxi dress

Viishow Short Sleeve Max Dress

What you need to know: It’s simple and elegant.

What you’ll love: It’s made of rayon for extra softness and a lightweight feel, plus it includes just enough spandex to help with stretchiness and fit. It has a pocket on each side and comes in both a plain burgundy and floral-patterned burgundy.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted odd smells from the fabric that needed a few rounds of washing to get rid of. Others felt the material was a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burgundy maxi dress for the money

Sarin Mathews Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

What you need to know: The off-the-shoulder style is a perfect casual look.

What you’ll love: The shoulders can be adjusted to accomplish four looks: off-the-shoulder, on-the-shoulder, one shoulder and tube-style. It has a pocket on each side and a side split for maneuverability. It’s made of cotton and spandex for breathability, comfort and stretch.

What you should consider: Some customers were unhappy with the thinness and transparency levels of the fabric. Others had some issues finding the right fit and length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Svaliy Floral Off-the-Shoulder Split Chiffon Maxi Dress

What you need to know: Each design element works together to make this maxi dress fun and flirtatious.

What you’ll love: It’s made of chiffon and polyester for a lightweight and breathable feel with just enough shine to catch someone’s eye. The high side split and off-the-shoulder design maximize airflow to keep you cool on even the hottest days. It’s available in sizes ranging from small to XXL.

What you should consider: The side split is too high for some purchasers — they were uncomfortable with the amount of leg shown. Others found the arms to be too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

