Get in shape with these top fitness deals

Although winter is upon us, that doesn’t mean fitness and exercise should take a backseat until spring. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday fitness deals, and even though the big sale on Nov. 24 isn’t here yet, we’re already seeing significant price cuts on excellent fitness products.

Check out some of the hottest early deals on fitness trackers like the Fitbit Sense 2, a durable smartwatch like the Garmin Fenix 7 and the Theragun Elite, a high-end muscle relief tool. Plus, we’ve tested many of these products in the BestReviews Testing Lab to bring you the most accurate reviews on performance and quality and provide insights that can help make your shopping choices easier.

Fitness tracker deals

Fitness trackers are an excellent way to monitor your health and even create personalized workout programs. With many fitness trackers on sale for Black Friday, it’s a great time to up your exercise game.

38% OFF

The Fitbit Luxe is an entry-level fitness tracker and best for those who want something basic for tracking their health and fitness. When we tested it, we were impressed by the easy-to-navigate menu, user interface and battery life that lasts several days, even with heavy usage.

34% OFF

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the most sophisticated Fitbit, and rather than sporting a slim bracelet design like other Fitbits, it resembles a smartwatch. It offers tracking sensors for keeping track of sleep patterns, blood oxygen, stress levels and various fitness metrics. Plus, the larger display makes the user interface easier to navigate than the Fitbit Luxe or Charge 6.

34% OFF

The Fitbit Versa 4 lacks a few of the premium functions of the Fitbit Sense 2, but it retains the core features, including GPS, accurate sensors and Google Pay, plus the same stylish smartwatch design. During testing, we appreciated how easy it was to connect it to Alexa and how the sensors are comparable in accuracy to the Apple Watch 6.

9% OFF

The Garmin Fenix 7 has a 1.3-inch solar-charged display and all the health-monitoring features you want, plus highly improved positioning accuracy in the outdoors. We found that although getting used to the user interface takes time, the menus are easy to navigate, and haptic feedback is highly responsive.

Workout equipment deals

If you’ve been thinking about creating a home-gym setup, Black Friday is the time to save money on these often pricey items and make good on your fitness goals.

20% OFF

Get a solid workout from the comfort of your home with this indoor stationary exercise bike from top brand Peloton. For $40 a month, the all-access membership lets you take advantage of all of Peloton’s content, including yoga and meditation classes. Plus, it has a compact footprint of just 4 by 2 feet, so it won’t take up too much space.

27% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON

You can stay in shape and improve your cardio endurance at home with this portable stair-step machine. It comes with removable resistance bands and an LCD monitor that tracks your steps, calories burned, reps per minute and time. At 16 inches long and about 13 inches wide, it’s easy to stash in a closet when not in use.

Other great fitness deals

Black Friday is an excellent time to shop for fitness deals. If you already have a smartwatch or all the workout equipment you need, you might want to check out some of our other favorite fitness deals.

24% OFF

The Theragun Elite is one of the best massage guns and can work wonders for alleviating sore muscles after intense workouts. It helps cut down recovery time, loosen stiff muscles and reduce injury risk. Many physical therapists and CrossFit athletes have approved it as a helpful pre- and post-workout muscle-relief tool.

Who has the best Black Friday fitness deals?

We recommend shopping for fitness electronics at retailers with many fitness trackers and devices, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Amazon and Walmart also offer other fitness gear and apparel, as does Dick’s Sporting Goods, which offers significant discounts on various sports equipment and accessories.

What to consider when buying fitness gear

You’ll want to consider your fitness level when buying fitness gear. For example, if you’re looking to get into working out and want a fitness tracker, it’s best to purchase an entry-level model with a user-friendly interface and features you’ll get plenty of use out of.

Some fitness gear is better suited for those who engage in high-intensity workouts, while others make milder exercises, such as aerobics, more manageable. Consider your needs and fitness level, and wear fitness apparel and accessories that feel comfortable and don’t limit your mobility or flexibility.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews has a team of experts who test many products in a real-world environment. We’ve tested many of the products in our curated list of the best Black Friday fitness deals and have sourced other top deals from the best retailers around the web. We keep our buying guide up to date with the latest sales, so you’ll want to bookmark the page and check in frequently to see the hottest deals on fitness products as Black Friday approaches.

