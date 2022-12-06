Don’t forget that a gift can also be an experience. Grandma may prefer the gift of time more than anything you can buy.

What are the best gifts for Grandma?

Don’t forget about Grandma this holiday season. But what do you get the woman who works quietly behind the scenes to ensure everyone gets their favorite pie during Christmas dinner and drops boxes of food off at your dorm room so you don’t starve? While grandma will probably ask for your love or the latest family picture, this year, surprise her with a unique or practical gift she would never get herself. So, whether she enjoys reading, baking or adventuring, here are the perfect gifts for Grandma.

In this article: Kindle Oasis, Willow Tree Grandmother Hand-Painted Keepsake Box and KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Questions to help find the perfect gift for Grandma

What does grandma do in her free time?

By figuring out what your grandma does in her free time, you’ll discover what she loves. For example, if she’s always out in her yard relaxing or watering flowers, she likely loves nature and the outdoors. So, think about getting her binoculars to see birds or a gardening kit. Or if she enjoys cuddling up in the house, consider a Kindle or house slippers.

Does she appreciate technology?

While some grandparents enjoy technology and how it simplifies life, others would prefer to do things the way they’ve also done them. Before getting your grandma a robot vacuum or Echo device, ensure she appreciates technology. Don’t get your grandma the coolest technology just because you love it.

Is grandma practical, comical or adventurous?

Since you know your grandma best, you’re the best judge of what she wants. When looking for a gift that she’ll love, think about her personality. For example, does she enjoy cracking jokes, or would she rather sit down and have a serious conversation? When the gift reflects her hobbies and personality, your grandma will know you put thought and care into the gift decision.

Best gifts for Grandma

Home

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Don’t worry about getting out a stool to reach the mixing bowls or using a clunky hand mixer anymore. Grandma will enjoy using this mini tilt-head stand mixer, which is easier to manage than full-sized mixers. But it’s still as powerful and makes up to five dozen cookies at once.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

GardenHOME Garden Tool Set

If grandma loves to enjoy the outdoor air while gardening, consider this seven-piece lightweight tool kit. The entire set is portable and comes with a folding stool, tool bag, weeding fork, trowel and more. The chair is made with a sturdy steel frame, while the tools have a stainless steel head and wooden handles.

Sold by Amazon

Bella Electric Ceramic Tea Kettle

Stop using the stove to boil water and opt for this safe and efficient tea kettle. With the flip of a switch, it boils water faster than a microwave. Plus, safety features include automatic shut off, boil dry protection and a concealed heating element.

Sold by Amazon

Willow Tree Grandmother Hand-Painted Keepsake Box

Inside this hand-painted resin box is written: “Love that transcends the years.” Grandma can use the Willow Tree keepsake for jewelry, special notes or to display with her other Willow Tree figurines. Each keepsake box is cast from the artist’s original hand-carved model

Sold by Amazon

Grandmother’s Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild

Grandmas have a wealth of knowledge. This journal allows it all to be written down and remembered forever. There’s room for a fill-in family tree, to record details of her life and a sturdy pocket to hold memorabilia. Pages include prompts, questions and blank spaces for grandma’s story.

Sold by Amazon

Beauty and health

Kitsch Facial Ice Roller

From calming inflammation to alleviating sore muscles to increasing blood circulation, this facial ice roller has many uses. It’s designed with high-quality surgical stainless steel and features a comfortable handle. Use it on the face, under eyes, shoulders and more areas of the body.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream Trio Set

This hand cream trio set is the perfect gift to ensure grandma’s hands stay soft and hydrated all day. Plus, the honey, wild rose and berry and watermelon and mint scent smell divine. Each cream is also made without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petroleum or synthetic fragrances.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Mini Coffret

If grandma loves her fragrances, consider this trio of perfumes for her to find a new favorite. Scents include Elizabeth Arden’s original floral, mandarin blossom and ginger lily. And when she picks a favorite, you’ll be able to pick up a full size for her the next holiday.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service

Give grandma the gift of history with this ancestry composition test that estimates ancestry to the 0.1% across 2000+ geographic regions. All that’s required is saliva to generate this report, and she can dig deeper to find living relatives or learn more about where and when her ancestors lived.

Sold by Amazon

Tech

Skylight Frame 10-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

Instead of giving grandma a single family picture, consider this digital picture frame that you can set up and rotate through hundreds of photos. You can use it with or without Wi-Fi to view images. If Wi-Fi is connected, family members can email in photos to display from anywhere in the world.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Oasis

Grandmas who enjoy reading might love a kindle to read endless books all day and night. Plus, this model features physical page-turning buttons instead of the confusing swipe feature. It’s also waterproof and features adjustable warm light that is easy on the eyes.

Sold by Amazon

Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera

Classic is cool again, and this Polaroid camera is perfect for a grandma who wants to display her memories instantly. With autofocus, it’s simple to use and capture perfect photos. It also comes in seven fun colors to match any style.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)

Tech-loving grandmas might appreciate having a personal assistant and a way to video chat with family in one device. Help her pull up a recipe, add an item to the grocery list or check the weather for the day.

Sold by Amazon

