Whether you’re shopping for a family member or a friend, the best gifts for moms-to-be are usually functional, yet pampering at the same time. Items such as beauty products, maternity clothes and baby gadgets help ease the stresses a soon-to-be mom can experience.

Many expectant moms already have a gift registry that details what they need once the baby arrives. But, there is bound to be something you find that isn’t on their list, yet is perfect for them anyway. A thoughtful and fondly-chosen gift for an expectant mom will help show your love and support without fail.

The best novelty gifts for expectant mothers

Best box gift

Bump Boxes Pregnancy Gift Box

Monthly gift boxes are available for each respective trimester. They contain all the basics a soon-to-be mom needs throughout her pregnancy. Each set is also tailorable to a specific due date so that they all arrive in time.

The first set includes a BPA-free water bottle, belly stickers, an acupuncture and aromatherapy headband and a bath bomb. Other kits contain a combination of belly butter, organic foot and body soaks, a face mask and a hair wrap, to name a few.

Best sentimental gift

Letters To My Baby: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.

This is a perfect gift option for those who enjoy reading books and journaling. It contains 12 pages of prompts so an expecting mom can write down shared memories and kernels of wisdom they would like to pass down. Each page also corresponds with a letter that’s sealable for future delivery. It’s also easy to carry around so that you never miss a thought or moment worth documenting.

Best pain-relief gift

Pink Stork Pregnancy Flakes

A clean and organic dead sea bath salt option for moms who enjoy soaking in a hot bath for a relaxing morning or evening. It contains magnesium, which provides relief from discomforts such as nausea and full-body aches. Stress, blood circulation, headaches and sleep quality can also improve after using it.

