Best V-neck cardigan

Which V-neck cardigan is best?

As the cold weather months approach, finding a comfortable and chic cardigan will be a key component in elevating your winter wardrobe. V-neck cardigans are perfect for layering under coats or wearing solo. You can dress them up for business casual occasions or dress them down for a casual look. The versatility of V-neck cardigans makes them an excellent staple for your closet.

A wonderful choice is the Tory Burch Color-Block Madeline Cardigan. You’ll get so much use out of this product as the merino wool material will add a luxurious and chic aspect to any outfit. The possibilities are endless as they can be styled over a dress shirt, under a thicker coat, or over your shoulders in a sundress. As for other V-neck cardigans, you have plenty of great options available to you.

What to know before you buy a V-neck cardigan

Occasion

When choosing a V-neck cardigan, you’ll want to ask yourself where you’ll mostly use this piece. If you plan on using it as a work wardrobe piece, it may be a good idea to look for a cardigan with elegant buttons and hardware to make it more formal. Just the opposite, you could go for a casual, comfortable cardigan with simple details to use every day. Fortunately, cardigans are incredibly versatile and can go with almost any ensemble.

Color

Similar to assessing where you’ll be wearing your cardigan, it’s always good to understand what colors you wear daily. If you have an eccentric and bright closet, try to get a patterned and vibrant cardigan to match your style. Just the same, if you’re drawn to neutrals, stay in the color family and look for a tan, black, or grey cardigan. Are you feeling sporty? Try switching it up and opting for a statement cardigan that will grab everyone’s attention.

Material

Depending on your budget and sensory preferences, choosing a cardigan with your ideal fabric will help you narrow down your choices. Not to mention, some materials are much more breathable than others. For a year-round cardigan that will wick moisture and breathe well, get a cardigan made of wool or merino wool. This will help combat any sweating you might encounter. Cotton is also very breathable and lightweight, making them great fabric choices for layering your cardigan on top or under other garments. Cashmere is one of the most sought-after fabrics, given its extreme softness. It’s certainly a more luxe option, but if you’re in the market for a high-quality piece, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful cashmere V-neck cardigan.

What to look for in a quality V-neck cardigan

Fabric Purity

A tell-tale sign of a quality garment is that it is made entirely of one material. Commonly, you’ll see luxe fabrics like cashmere and merino wool composed of 100%, which indicates that it’s well constructed. This isn’t always true, as there are some fantastic fabric blends, but it certainly is a good way to select a cardigan at first glance.

Retaining Shape

Good V-neck cardigans are going to hold their shape for quite some time. Try stretching your cardigan and see how long it takes to return to its original shape. If it takes some time, you’ll most likely face a lot of deformation after just a few washes. The fabric won’t hold up, and you may end up with a disappointing product. A well-made material will refuse stretching and retain its shape even after several washes and uses.

Trust the brands

If you have the opportunity to get your cardigan from a brand specializing in knitwear, take it. While you can easily find a quality piece of knitwear from most name brands, you can bypass any quality concerns by buying from a retailer that focuses on the production of cardigans and various pieces. Leave it to the professionals to deliver a piece you’ll be able to cherish for years to come.

How much should you expect to spend on a V-neck cardigan

Depending on the fabric and construction, V-neck cardigans range from about $20-$250.

V-neck cardigan FAQ

If I pick a high-quality fabric, will it prevent the material from pilling?

A. No. Unfortunately, pilling is just a product of usage and normal wear. Any piece of knitwear is more than likely going to pill after time, so choosing a cashmere versus a cotton cardigan will not change the outcome.

How can I best care for my cardigan?

A. It’s good practice to always hand wash or dry clean knitwear. The care tag on the inside of the garment will indicate how to clean your specific garment, but air on the side of caution and avoid high-tumble machine washing. This process is hard on delicate clothing, so be aware of the care instructions for your cardigan and follow them strictly.

What are the best V-neck cardigans to buy?

Top V-neck cardigan

Color-Block Madeline Cardigan

What you need to know: This is the best all-around cardigan worn by casual dressers and chic fashionistas alike.

What you’ll love: With the iconic Tory Burch emblem on each button, this piece is made of 100% merino wool and is a year-round closet essential. Its slim fit is sleek, and you can use it for casual or formal events. In addition, it comes with front pockets.

What you should consider: This garment is dry clean only, so it requires extra care and attention.

Where to buy: Sold by Tory Burch

Top casual V-neck cardigan

Free People Found My Friend Roomy Cardigan

What you need to know: This piece is not only a fun pop of color but is a more relaxed, casual choice for you.

What you’ll love: A shrugged leisure look, this cardigan has dropped shoulders that make this fit extra cozy. Comfort is key, and this piece is no exception as it’s a cotton and nylon blend, making it breathable and stretchy.

What you should consider: There are no pockets on this piece, so keep this in mind if you prioritize that feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top basic everyday V-neck cardigan

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: In need of a simple cardigan that goes with everything? Look no further.

What you’ll love: This cardigan is an excellent addition to any wardrobe, coming in over 27 colors. With ribbed cuffs and hem, lightweight material and buttons down the front, these simple details make it a fantastic basic for your closet. If you prefer a low-maintenance item, this cardigan is machine-washable.

What you should consider: It is a blend of cotton, modal and polyester, so it isn’t a 100% composite of a specific fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top basic cashmere V-neck cardigan

State Cashmere Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Button Front V-Neck Cardigan Long Sleeve Sweater

What you need to know: This is a 100% cashmere cardigan that will keep you warm without the weight of a thick sweater.

What you’ll love: It comes in five unique shades, all in the neutral color family, so any option will go with everything. Its slim material is easy to pack for travel and will also layer well under or above other pieces. With the option to hand wash or dry clean, you have some flexibility in how you care for it.

What you should consider: It is not machine washable, so assess if this will be suitable for your lifestyle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

