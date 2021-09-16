Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
77°
LIVE NOW
FOX59 News First at Four
Indianapolis
77°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
FOX59 Investigates
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
Video
Destination Indiana
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
Living Healthy
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Coronavirus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Contests
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Audio & Video
Is Dolby Atmos worth it?
Top Audio & Video Headlines
Best Bluetooth receiver for a car
Best car camera
More News
Raising Cane’s to open 5 new Indiana restaurants
Nominate Indy’s Best Farm Experience
Colts Blue Zone Podcast: Top 5 Breakout Candidates
Florida man loses clothes during police chase
Sheriff: Ind. jailer improperly used Taser on inmate
IMPD faces battle of shrinking police force
Most in-demand jobs amid recession concerns
Actual ‘Star Wars’ stormtrooper gear could be yours
Lawsuit alleges daughter’s remains left to decompose
How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Popular
Woman charged after babies seen inside crate on bike
More taxpayer refunds arrive; Hoosiers eye 2nd payment
Marion man gets 20 years for killing 18-year-old
Raising Cane’s to open 5 new Indiana restaurants
Missing Indy 2-year-old found, returned to family
Indy man had 175 grams of meth in center console
IMPD looks into how, why 2-year-old girl went missing
Hoosiers to get $125 tax refund starting in May
California bans some travel to Indiana over HB 1041
IN abortion laws tighten after judge lifts order