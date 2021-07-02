Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Central Indiana News
Indianapolis Area Crime
NewsNation Now
Coronavirus
National and World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Best Reviews
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Destination Indiana
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Inspired Living
Be Our Guest
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
Indiana Pacers
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Big Time Sports
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Send a News Tip
Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cleansers
The best salicylic acid face wash
Popular
Indy store clerk is arrested for murder after allegedly killing a shoplifter over Red Bull
Family mourns 45-year-old mother who died from Delta variant after refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Indiana State Capitol Police seeking individuals linked to criminal mischief case, burglary
Gallery
Prosecutor says officers will not face criminal charges in deadly July 2020 SWAT shooting
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in central Indiana: dates, times and locations
Video
Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency through July
Red velvet cobbler sundaes: Kylee’s Kitchen whips up patriotic treat for Fourth of July
Video
State police seeing an increase of Indianapolis-area Interstate shootings
DNR says 50 counties now reporting sick or dying songbirds; Hoosiers urged to remove bird feeders
Video