When tanning, be sure to change positions often to avoid burning one part of your body or getting an uneven tan.

What are the best Maui Babe products?

Maui Babe is a Hawaiian brand that creates suntan lotions and various skin care products. Founded in 1996 by Joe Rossi in a tiny basement, the products became popular on the island of Maui and are now internationally sold. If you’re looking for a suntan lotion that will give a natural, long-lasting glow, the Maui Babe Browning Lotion is a fantastic choice.

What to know before you buy a Maui Babe product

Tan accelerator

Maui Babe browning lotions are not stains, bronzers or self-tanners. They are natural tan enhancers activated by the sun. This means the formula is made to absorb into your skin and quicken the natural tanning process under the sun (or in a tanning bed). The lotion is also buildable and made for all skin types and tones. You can create a tan as dark or light as you want.

Family-owned business

Created by Joe Rossi from a secret family recipe, the family-owned and operated business continues to build on its success and create products according to the growing needs of its users.

Appropriate use

Maui Babe tanning lotions are mainly made for use under the sun. Due to strong demand, the company also created a browning lotion for tanning beds. Be sure to use the correct product for each situation to receive the maximum benefits of the different products.

For outdoor use, be sure to apply sunscreen before using the browning lotions. This ensures that your skin is protected from the UV rays of the sun while you’re getting your tan.

Water resistance

The browning lotions are water-resistant, however, they are not waterproof. This means that if you swim for longer periods (about 15 minutes or more), your tan might get washed away. To avoid this, make sure to reapply the product after a long swimming session to maintain your tan.

What to look for in a quality Maui Babe product

Natural ingredients

The family recipe used in Maui Babe products contains powerful, natural ingredients such as:

Kukui nut oil

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Vitamin A

Coffee plant extract

Aloe vera

These ingredients are known to nourish the skin and moisturize.

Natural-looking results

Maui Babe products are high quality and should not leave you with a dull or unnatural-looking brown or orange color. When applied properly, your skin has a natural glow and radiance. The ingredients are also known to improve the appearance of your skin by moisturizing, strengthening and preventing it from any dryness or flakiness.

Effective with sun protection

The brand recommends applying sunscreen before using tan enhancers. This will not affect the darkness or efficacy of your tan, as it claims to hold your tan no matter what strength of sun protection you use. This means that you can use SPF 15 or SPF 100, and it won’t make a difference to the tan you want.

How much you can expect to spend on Maui Babe products

Maui Babe products start from as low as $6-$35 for single products and up to $54 for gift sets.

Maui Babe products FAQ

Can I use the browning lotion on my face?

A. Yes, you can use browning lotion on the face. Make sure to patch test if you have sensitive skin.

Do the browning lotions stain?

A. The browning lotions can rub off on other items but shouldn’t leave a permanent stain. To avoid staining, quickly rinse the product off the items it touches or use a stain remover.

I have light skin and no base tan, what product should I use?

A. The browning lotion with coconut oil is most suited for light skin, as it allows a tan to build gradually.

What’s the best Maui Babe product to buy?

Top Maui Babe product

Maui Babe Browning Lotion

What you need to know: This natural browning lotion allows you to get a real tan, activated by the sun, and it’s suitable for all skin types.

What you’ll love: This rich, natural formula contains ingredients that help deepen your tan while protecting and moisturizing your skin. It is long-lasting, easy to apply and gives a glowy, sun-kissed finish without leaving any streaks. The lotion also has a sweet, pleasant smell.

What you should consider: Because this lotion is activated by the sun, you must monitor your time in the sun to avoid burning.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Maui Babe product for the money

Maui Babe After Browning Lotion Tan Enhancer And Healer

What you need to know: This is a soothing, enhancing lotion made with rich, natural oils that support tanned skin.

What you’ll love: Non-greasy and easy to apply, this tan enhancer helps keep and maintain your tan for longer periods. It nourishes your skin and makes the tan deeper while softening the skin and preventing peeling and dryness.

What you should consider: This lotion may not be suitable for sensitive skin. You can do a patch test to check if it will irritate your skin or not.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Maui Babe Browning Lotion Tanning Salon Formula

What you need to know: This browning lotion is made with sunflower oil and is safe to use in tanning beds.

What you’ll love: Usable in tanning beds or outside in the sun, this formula provides a dark, long-lasting tan and works quickly for all skin types. It contains natural ingredients that provide an even glow while protecting and nourishing your skin.

What you should consider: Some people find this formula too greasy, and it may stain clothes worn immediately after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

