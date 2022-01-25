Best fitted bed sheets

When changing your sheets, try putting the top corners of your fitted sheets on first for a tighter fit.

Which fitted bed sheets are best?

It’s an age-old debate. Are fitted bed sheets better than flat sheets? Considering that we spend a third of our lives in bed, the answer could make a big difference for our overall quality of rest and rejuvenation. In the end, personal preference wins out, but knowing the advantages of fitted bed sheets may sway your answer.

Fitted bed sheets with elasticized corners for hugging your mattress are widely available for all bed sizes and use different materials for overall softness and reliability. A top recommendation is the Charter Club Striped Fitted Sheet for its supreme comfort and famous striped design.

What to know before you buy fitted bed sheets

Fitted bed sheets extend your mattress life

A fitted bed sheet protects your mattress from many things. It keeps unexpected spills from reaching the mattress cover. A fitted bed sheet also keeps dust from building up, impacting your mattress’s longevity. Most industry experts recommend changing your mattress every seven to 10 years, so anything you can do to protect your mattress only extends your timeline for replacement.

Fitted bed sheets may improve your sleep quality

Fitted bed sheets serve a dual purpose related to sleep quality. If fitted correctly, the sheet should not move during the night as you toss and turn. This keeps the corners or edges from turning up. A properly fitted sheet also should keep from wrinkling. A smooth surface is more comfortable for the body to lay upon, so in theory, a fitted sheet should improve your chances of a restful night.

Fitted bed sheets are easy to clean

One of the favorite things bed sheet owners talk about is the ease in removing them for cleaning. On washing day, simply grab one corner and pull up. The other three corners follow as you pull forward for a quick and convenient uncovering. Fitted bed sheets are machine washable, so you can make changing the sheets a fast process.

What to look for in quality fitted bed sheets

Thread count

Thread count is a well-known standard that refers to the number of threads placed vertically and horizontally in a square inch of fabric. The higher the thread count, the softer the sheet will feel. Most thread counts above 300 provide noticeable softness. High-end luxury sheets can exceed 1,000.

Weave

How material is woven also plays a role in comfort. There are different weaving styles, including percale which combs cotton instead of tightly weaving it, giving it a smoother feel. A sateen weave is very silky from its four threads over one technique. A Jersey knit is knitted instead of woven. It results in material that stretches well and has a broken-in feeling.

Cotton alternatives

Cotton is the clear-cut favorite among consumers, but other options such as flannel and Tencel are for staying warm. Silk provides a cooling effect. Polyester is durable. There also are blends that combine softness with longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on fitted bed sheets

Prices for fitted bed sheets depend on the material, thread count, mattress size and whether or not the sheets are brand name or off-brand. Polyester and cotton-polyester blend fitted sheets run $10-$25, while cotton sheets with mid-level thread counts run $30-$70. High-thread count cotton, linen and other natural fiber fitted sheets cost $70-$150.

Fitted bed sheets FAQ

Are bamboo sheets really made from bamboo?

A. Probably not. Actual bamboo fiber would be very coarse. Most sheets labeled “bamboo” are rayon, a chemically treated bamboo pulp. That process is bad for the environment, but the resulting material is silky and cool to the touch. It is a matter of your personal preference.

What is mattress depth?

A. Standard mattresses are seven to 14 inches deep. Standard fitted sheets will fit up to 17 inches. Some mattresses are considered deep or extra deep and are 15 inches or deeper. There are deep and extra deep fitted sheets that will reach up to 22 inches.

What are the best fitted bed sheets to buy?

Top fitted bed sheets

Charter Club Striped Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This easy-to-care-for fitted sheet is comfortable and has the popular Damask stripe.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% supima cotton, this fitted sheet has a thread count of 550 for extra softness. It is designed for extra deep mattresses up to 18 inches in depth. Machine washable, this fitted sheet should not have fabric softener used on it.

What you should consider: There were reports of occasional fitting challenges with pillowtop mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Macys

Top fitted bed sheets for money

Laura Ashley Jaynie/Ticking Stripe Sheet Set

What you need to know: This lightweight fitted sheet is part of a complete set that features the Laura Ashley cottage floral print.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% cotton, the fitted sheet measures 80 by 60 inches. It offers extra comfort without becoming too warm. The floral print is uniquely designed throughout the set.

What you should consider: Some owners of king-size mattresses reported that the fitted sheet was too big.

Where to buy: Sold by Macys and Amazon

Worth checking out

Eddie Bauer Flannel Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This popular brand name set of flannel sheets features a fitted sheet that is extra soft.

What you’ll love: The 100% cotton flannel has been brushed three times. The sheets come in multiple colors and designs. Premium elastic is embedded all around to keep the fitted sheet in place. It is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some consumers found the sheets thinner than expected. There was some fraying after long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Macys, Amazon and Kohls

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.