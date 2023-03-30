Best sheets on Amazon for every type of bed

We humans spend as much as a third of our lives, if not more, asleep. Getting a good night’s rest is responsible for more than waking up feeling rested. It’s integral to your brain’s performance and your overall mood, and it reduces the risk of many troubling health concerns.

A big part of getting the rest you need and deserve is having the right sheets on your bed. They need to be the right size and need to fit your environment and preferences.

In this article: Bedsure Twin Sheet Set, Pure Bedding Full Sheet Set and Lianlam King Sheet Set.

Types of beds

There are countless types of beds if you consider everything people use to sleep on, all of which may require various types and sizes of sheets — if they require sheets at all. As such, it’s best to stick to mattress sizes when discussing sheets. Even then, there are too many to cover, so let’s narrow it down to the six most common.

Twin: This mattress is 38 inches by 75 inches. It’s best for children or those with severely limited space for a bed.

This mattress is 38 inches by 75 inches. It’s best for children or those with severely limited space for a bed. Twin XL: This mattress is 38 inches by 80 inches. It’s best for teenagers and those with severely limited space. It’s also popular in dorm rooms.

This mattress is 38 inches by 80 inches. It’s best for teenagers and those with severely limited space. It’s also popular in dorm rooms. Full: This mattress is 53 inches by 75 inches. It’s best for adults living alone and those moving into their first home away from parents and school.

This mattress is 53 inches by 75 inches. It’s best for adults living alone and those moving into their first home away from parents and school. Queen: This mattress is 60 inches by 80 inches. It’s best for couples who don’t need much space or individuals who toss and turn.

This mattress is 60 inches by 80 inches. It’s best for couples who don’t need much space or individuals who toss and turn. King: This mattress is 76 inches by 80 inches. It’s best for couples that both like to spread out or for more than two people to share.

This mattress is 76 inches by 80 inches. It’s best for couples that both like to spread out or for more than two people to share. California King: This mattress is 72 inches by 84 inches. It’s best for someone that would normally buy a king-size bed but is taller than most.

Best twin-size sheets

Bedsure Twin Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase, all of which are made of polyester microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in 16 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Lavish Home Twin Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase, all of which are made of brushed microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 10 inches. They come in 14 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Love’s Cabin Twin Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase, all of which are made of brushed microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 15 inches. They come in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best twin XL-size sheets

Amazon Basics Twin XL Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase, though there’s an option for a set with an extra pillowcase. The fitted sheet has a depth of 14 inches. They come in 31 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Dreamcare Twin XL Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of microfiber cloth. The fitted sheet has a depth of 21 inches. They come in 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Lane Linen Twin XL Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase, all of which are made of organic cotton. The fitted sheet has a depth of 15 inches. They come in 12 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best full-size sheets

Everspread Full Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of brushed polyester microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 14 inches. They come in 19 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Mellanni Full Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of brushed microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in 38 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Pure Bedding Full Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and four pillowcases, all of which are made of double-brushed microfiber. Pure Bedding offers a money-back guarantee. They come in 13 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best queen-size sheets

Infinitee Xclusives Queen Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of brushed polyester microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Mueller Austria Queen Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which have a thread count of 1,800. The fitted sheet has two side pockets. They come in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Sonoro Kate Queen Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of brushed microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in 17 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best king-size sheets

Bysure King Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and four pillowcases, all of which are made of brushed microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 15 inches. They come in 16 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Lianlam King Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Shilucheng King Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of a mix of microfiber and bamboo. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best California king-size sheets

Dreamcare California King Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of brushed microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 15 inches and has a side pocket. They come in 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon

HC Collection California King Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of microfiber. The fitted sheet has a depth of 16 inches. They come in eight colors.

Sold by Amazon

Mejoroom California King Sheet Set

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which have a thread count of 1,800. The fitted sheet has a depth of 15 inches. They come in 19 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.