Best duck call lanyard

The mallard is one of the most common ducks in the U.S. and is one of the most hunted in the country. In 2018, over three million mallards had been harvested, with California clocking in the majority of the kills.

Which duck call lanyard is best?

It’s not often mentioned in hunting manuals, but one of the most important pieces of gear for ducking hunting is a call lanyard. It might seem like a simple piece of rope to others, but it performs a huge task to guarantee success.

Ducks have excellent eyesight. The slightest movement can cause them to take off, so you want to remain as still as possible. But there will also be a time when another call needs to be made. You don’t want to be fumbling in your pocket for it, which is why you need a lanyard, like the Gloryfire Duck Call Lanyard, to have them in hand quickly.

What to know before you buy a duck call lanyard

Weight of the duck calls

By nature of their design, a duck call lanyard hangs around your neck, and the calls are attached to it. Individual calls don’t weigh that much, but they can soon amount to a rather hefty collective. Keep in mind the calls you want to take on a hunt and weigh them. You might be surprised at how much you are willing to carry around. To make it easier, only take the calls that you really need.

Construction materials

As with most hunting accessories, not all products are made the same way, even if they have the same function. The same goes for duck call lanyard, as several varieties are available. Most duck call lanyards will be paracord of different thicknesses, but some use other materials like fabric or leather.

Amount of calls you can carry

Hunting is a game of trying to be as quiet as possible. If you are going to have 15 calls swinging from your lanyard, you will do nothing but scare the ducks away. As with the weight of the calls, consider which ones you need. A good amount of space on the lanyard is around four to six calls.

What to look for in a quality duck call lanyard

Double loops for sturdiness

One of the worst things that can happen on a hunt is losing a duck call. This can easily happen if you don’t have a good quality duck call lanyard. Inexpensive call lanyards will often have one loop to keep the call in place. However, a quality lanyard will have a double loop system that attaches to the call twice. This makes sure that even when one loop fails, the other will be there to prevent your call from slipping into the waters.

Comfortable neck strap

Considering the weight of all the calls, you don’t want the lanyard to be cutting into the back of your neck when wearing it. Cheap lanyards won’t have a neck strap or some form of protection, but a good quality lanyard will. The neck strap will be significantly thicker and wider than the lanyard and slightly padded. This will prevent weight strain and abrasions from prolonged use in wet conditions.

Customizable layout

Having your favorite call ready to go is a big part of a successful hunt. You must have a variety of calls, and a good quality lanyard will allow for customizability. You might want to group calls together by bird type, so having the ability to change the lanyard’s layout is important.

How much you can expect to spend on a duck call lanyard

The average price of a duck call lanyard will depend on who the maker is and how many calls it can hold. An inexpensive call lanyard retails for around $10-$15. A brand-name call might be a bit more expensive and can retail for $20-$30.

Duck call lanyard FAQ

Does a duck call lanyard float in water?

A. For most duck call lanyards, the weight of the calls, the paracord and the loops will be too much, causing it to sink.

What else can you attach to the lanyard?

A. In addition to the duck calls, many have a small metal clip onto which you can secure your hunting license. This is an excellent alternative to having it in your bag or pocket as it’s readily available and won’t get damaged.

What are the best duck call lanyards to buy?

Top duck call lanyard

Gloryfire Duck Call Lanyard with Removable Drops

What you need to know: This is a durable solution that can hold more calls than you need.

What you’ll love: Made from robust military-grade paracord, this duck call lanyard from Gloryfire is designed to last in the field. It can hold up to 11 calls through the double-loop system, and you can reposition each loop to where you like it. It has a thicker neck strap that is also made from paracord.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the lanyard can hang rather low when carried.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top duck call lanyard for money

Primos Call Lanyard

What you need to know: This is an affordable way to keep your calls close on hand.

What you’ll love: Made from military paracord, this duck call lanyard is a no-frills solution to keep your calls where you need them. It has a double-loop system to keep the calls secure, and there are enough loops to accommodate up to five calls at a time. The lanyard also features a metal clip for your hunting license.

What you should consider: Many users have mentioned that the lanyard came apart after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Duck Commander Cut Em Duck Call Lanyard

What you need to know: This is a heavy-duty lanyard that’s approved by the professionals.

What you’ll love: Popular with professionals, this duck call lanyard has been designed with heavy-duty usage in mind. As the official lanyard of Phil Robertson and the Duckmen, it features a wide and comfortable neck strap, a double-loop system to hold the calls and enough space on the lanyard to keep seven calls in place securely.

What you should consider: Some users have found that the neck strap was a bit too wide for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

