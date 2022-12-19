Be sure to pack a portable battery pack or solar charger so you can keep all of your tech gear charged while spending time in nature.

Which tech gift for nature lovers is best?

Is there someone in your life who likes keeping tabs on all the newest high-tech gadgets, yet also loves spending time camping and hiking in the great outdoors? Luckily there are a number of gift options for the tech-loving nature enthusiast. Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable, but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance. From a convenient hiking GPS to a solar lantern to a trail camera, these top outdoor gifts are suitable for a variety of budgets.

Top 12 gifts for nature lovers

Adventure camera

GoPro Hero9 Camera

One of the best gifts for nature lovers, this GoPro camera offers premium waterproof protection and image stabilization for anyone looking to record their outdoor adventures. With the ability to capture 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, this thoughtful gift will be appreciated by hikers, bikers, skiers, mountaineers, surfers, divers and any other outdoor-photography buff. While it comes at a high price, the functionality and durability make it worth every penny.

Handheld GPS

Garmin eTrex 22x Handheld GPS

Avid hikers and mountain bikers will love this handy and easy-to-use handheld GPS unit. With a number of trail maps pre-programmed onto the device, and with a 25-hour battery life, this gift will help ensure that the recipient never finds themselves lost in the wilderness. Plus, the large color display is easy to see, even in direct sunlight.

Spot locator

Spot X 2-Way Satellite Messenger

Similar in some ways to a handheld GPS, but with the ability to message your contacts even in the most remote locations, the Spot satellite messenger is a must-have for those going on extended expeditions, backpacking trips or spending time off the grid. You can track your progress, send SOS messages in case of an emergency and “check in” when you’ve reached your intended destination.

Drone

Holy Stone HS110G GPS Drone with Camera

As far as photography drones go, this Holy Stone model is an excellent entry-level option at a reasonable price. Ideal for capturing beautiful scenery from a bird’s eye view, you can snap high-definition photos or record 2K videos of the terrain. Relatively easy to control, this drone is a nature lover’s dream gift, giving them access to new views and vantage points.

Binoculars

Celestron Nature DX 10×32 Binoculars

Whether they’re used for bird watching, wildlife viewing or as a way to get a close-up view of a distant mountain range, these Celestron Nature DX Binoculars offer a clear field of vision with a 10X magnification capability. Their portable design and waterproof construction makes them a gift all nature lovers can enjoy.

Stove

BioLite Campstove 2 Complete Kit

This BioLite model isn’t your ordinary campstove. As one of the best camping gifts, this stove uses small sticks and pieces of wood to generate a flame for cooking while simultaneously using that heat to generate electricity, allowing you to charge your electronic devices directly from the stove. The complete set comes with a grill-top cooking attachment, quick-boiling kettle and an attachable LED light so you can cook even in the dark.

Solar lantern

LuminAid Packlite 2-in-1 Lantern

Another great camping gift is this versatile solar lantern. By using an integrated solar panel, the packable and waterproof LuminAid lantern provides long-lasting light whenever you need it, while also storing energy in its 2000 milliampere-hour battery, which can be used to charge your phone when spending prolonged periods in nature.

Water filter bottle

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

The perfect gift for backpackers, travelers and outdoor enthusiasts, this 22-ounce water bottle uses a built-in filter to remove over 99% of harmful bacteria, parasites and more. Simply fill up the bottle from a lake, stream or other water source, reattach the lid and enjoy fresh and clean drinking water no matter what your location is.

Tent lights

Mpowerd Luci String Lights

Even if the nature lover in your life seems to already have all the essential outdoor equipment, these tent lights may be the perfect addition to their gear setup. With 20 hours of light on a single charge, this solar camping accessory can also charge up your devices on the go and features four distinct light modes to help set the perfect camping atmosphere. It even includes a battery indicator so you know when your power is running low.

Camping espresso maker

Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine

If you’re searching for a gift for both a coffee lover and a nature lover, there is no better option than a portable camping espresso machine. This compact, manually operated model is ideal for use while camping or hiking, giving you the delicious afternoon pick-me-up needed to push through those last few trail miles. The coffee connoisseur in your life will certainly thank you.

Trail camera

Bushnell Trophy Cam Trail Camera

Trail cameras aren’t just for hunters and wildlife biologists, they are also a great gift option for those who may be curious about the types of wildlife living around their home. This Bushnell model has an 0.3-second trigger speed so it won’t miss any action. It also sports a 16-megapixel camera and records video in 720p resolution, so you can have a clear view of any critters that happen to wander by.

Mosquito repeller

Thermacell Backpacker Mosquito Repeller

Nothing ruins an outdoor trip faster than an unrelenting swarm of mosquitoes. By giving this advanced Thermacell Mosquito Repeller as a gift, you’ll be providing a reliably bug-free camping or picnic experience. All you need to do is attach the device to a standard fuel canister and you’ll be rewarded with a 15-foot protection zone that lasts for hours at a time. It is also DEET-free and scentless.

